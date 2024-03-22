Kaboly: Steelers ‘Have To Go With Justin Fields’ As Long-Term Answer At Quarterback

While the Pittsburgh Steelers seem intent on rolling with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback this season, the acquisition of quarterback Justin Fields via trade leaves the future of the position up in the air, especially with Wilson on a one-year contract. While Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the team wants to work out a long-term extension with Wilson after the season, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly thinks the team should roll with Fields.

Appearing on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller, Kaboly said he thinks the team has to go with Fields beyond 2024. He also thinks the team may work with Fields on an extension.

“Maybe make him an offer here within the next couple of months to keep him around for a year or two for a reasonable rate, it’s a no-lose situation. It’s just a matter of the price and [if] the price is right,” Kaboly said in speaking about Fields. He also answered “yes” when Fillipponi asked if he thinks the team will sign Fields to an extension.

“I think when you look at long-term, you have to go with Justin Fields,” Kaboly said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me to acquire him and not have a future plan for him.”

He did say if Wilson has a good year it will force the Steelers to make a decision on what they want to do, but the idea of a Fields extension is intriguing. The Steelers more than likely will not be picking up his fifth-year option, which would pay him $25.7 million in 2025, and when the Steelers inevitably decline — they have roughly six weeks to make a decision — Fields would become a free agent following next season. It would make sense if the Steelers do have a future plan for him to at least discuss some sort of extension or bridge contract at a reasonable rate. That would allow them to potentially start Fields if Wilson struggles or becomes too expensive for their tastes after 2024 but otherwise keep him around as a solid backup.

Given the price to acquire Fields though, there’s no reason why the Steelers would need to have a future with him as the starter in mind. Think of it this way: in 2019 the Steelers traded Josh Dobbs to the Jaguars for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick. The Jaguars wanted a reliable backup and there was no reason to think they had intentions of starting Dobbs long term. Pittsburgh traded a conditional sixth for Fields, which is a more than fine price to pay for a backup quarterback, even if that’s all he is.

While his status as a former first-round pick and some of the flashes he’s shown over the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears make it an interesting possibility to consider Fields as a future starter in Pittsburgh, if he doesn’t become that guy, it’s not a problem given how little they gave up to acquire him. He gives the Steelers stability and some upside at backup quarterback behind Wilson, and an option just in case Wilson does struggle.

Fields might be in Pittsburgh’s long-term plans, but if he isn’t, I don’t think anyone will be calling the trade a waste of assets. The Steelers can proceed as they see fit, and I’m sure they’ll at least broach the idea of giving him an extension, and it could easily happen if the price is reasonable. It adds another layer to what’s been a busy offseason in Pittsburgh, and it’s certainly going to be fascinating to watch how the quarterback room operates in 2024 and what the future may hold.