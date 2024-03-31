Justin Fields 2023 TD Passes With Play-By-Play Contextualization

As noted in my Saturday Contextualization post on new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson, we have been working with a new stat service the last few weeks. As part of that testing, I have also pulled the touchdown passes thrown by the Steelers other new QB, Justin Fields, during the 2023 season as a member of the Chicago Bears. I figured that while I had all the data pulled, I would offer it up to our readers in a contextualized play-by-play format, along with television copies of each.
I am continuing to test out some table formatting to see what they look like on the site along with checking out load speeds of the videos. This post has 10 fewer videos than the Wilson one had on Saturday as he threw just 16 touchdown passes for the Bears in 2023. Hopefully this post and the included videos will load a bit faster than the Wilson post from Saturday.
The data pulled as part of this particular contextualized play-by-play format includes air yards, time to throw, and if play action happened. Hopefully, you will enjoy this test along with the data and videos provided within it. Let me know more of whatever thoughts you have in the comments.
|Justin Fields 2023 TD Passes Play-By-Play Contextualization
|#1 – Justin Fields pass complete deep right to Darnell Mooney for 20 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|9/10/23
|GB
|3
|1:05
|2
|9
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|GB 20
|20
|20
|5
|No
|2.4
|
|#2 -Justin Fields pass complete deep middle to Chase Claypool for 20 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|9/17/23
|TB
|4
|6:23
|1
|10
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|TB 20
|5
|20
|2
|No
|2.8
|
|#3 – Justin Fields pass complete short left to D.J. Moore for 9 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|9/24/23
|KAN
|4
|4:23
|3
|4
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|KAN 9
|9
|46
|2
|No
|2.0
|
|#4 – Justin Fields pass complete deep right to D.J. Moore for 29 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/1/23
|DEN
|2
|15:00
|1
|10
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|DEN 29
|29
|3
|5
|No
|3.2
|
|#5 – Justin Fields pass complete deep right to Cole Kmet for 22 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/1/23
|DEN
|2
|11:50
|2
|7
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|DEN 22
|22
|46
|4
|No
|2.3
|
|#6 – Justin Fields pass complete short right to Cole Kmet for 3 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/1/23
|DEN
|2
|6:15
|1
|3
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|DEN 3
|3
|12
|5
|Yes
|5.4
|
|#7 – Justin Fields pass complete short left to Khalil Herbert for 2 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/1/23
|DEN
|3
|4:18
|3
|2
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|DEN 2
|2
|-5
|2
|Yes
|4.9
|
|#8 – Justin Fields pass complete deep left to D.J. Moore for 20 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/5/23
|WAS
|1
|12:09
|3
|14
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|WAS 20
|20
|4
|1
|No
|3.1
|
|#9 – Justin Fields pass complete short left to D.J. Moore for 11 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/5/23
|WAS
|2
|14:20
|3
|6
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|WAS 11
|11
|13
|1
|No
|2.4
|
|#10 – Justin Fields pass complete short middle to Cole Kmet for 4 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/5/23
|WAS
|2
|0:27
|1
|4
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|WAS 4
|4
|-5
|2
|No
|2.3
|
|#11 – Justin Fields pass complete short left to D.J. Moore for 56 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|10/5/23
|WAS
|4
|4:18
|3
|2
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|CHI 44
|56
|2
|1
|No
|2.1
|
|#12 – Justin Fields pass complete deep right to D.J. Moore for 39 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|11/19/23
|DET
|3
|4:48
|2
|21
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|DET 39
|39
|11
|1
|No
|3.6
|
|#13 – Justin Fields pass complete deep left to D.J. Moore for 38 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|12/10/23
|DET
|3
|1:42
|4
|13
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|DET 38
|38
|18
|4
|No
|2.3
|
|#14 – Justin Fields pass complete short left to Cole Kmet for 5 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|12/17/23
|CLE
|2
|11:04
|3
|5
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|CLE 5
|5
|-8
|1
|No
|7.6
|
|#15 – Justin Fields pass complete short right to Marcedes Lewis for 1 yard, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|12/24/23
|CRD
|2
|7:19
|3
|1
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|CRD 1
|1
|11
|5
|Yes
|5.8
|
|#16 – Justin Fields pass complete short left to D.J. Moore for 7 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|12/31/23
|ATL
|1
|8:52
|3
|7
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|ATL 7
|7
|6
|1
|No
|2.6
|