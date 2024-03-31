Justin Fields 2023 TD Passes With Play-By-Play Contextualization

As noted in my Saturday Contextualization post on new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson, we have been working with a new stat service the last few weeks. As part of that testing, I have also pulled the touchdown passes thrown by the Steelers other new QB, Justin Fields, during the 2023 season as a member of the Chicago Bears. I figured that while I had all the data pulled, I would offer it up to our readers in a contextualized play-by-play format, along with television copies of each.

I am continuing to test out some table formatting to see what they look like on the site along with checking out load speeds of the videos. This post has 10 fewer videos than the Wilson one had on Saturday as he threw just 16 touchdown passes for the Bears in 2023. Hopefully this post and the included videos will load a bit faster than the Wilson post from Saturday.

The data pulled as part of this particular contextualized play-by-play format includes air yards, time to throw, and if play action happened. Hopefully, you will enjoy this test along with the data and videos provided within it. Let me know more of whatever thoughts you have in the comments.