Russell Wilson 2023 TD Passes With Play-By-Play Contextualization

We have been working with a new stat service the last few weeks and as part of that testing, I pulled the touchdown passes thrown by new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson during the 2023 season as a member of the Denver Broncos. I figured that while I had all the data pulled, I would offer to it up to our readers in a contextualized play-by-play format, along with television copies of each.

I am testing out some table formatting to see what they look like on the site along with checking out load speeds of the videos. Obviously, with Wilson having 26 touchdown passes for the Broncos in 2023, there are quite a few videos to load. Hopefully, you will enjoy these.

The data pulled as part of this particular contextualized play-by-play format includes air yards, time to throw, and if play action happened. Hopefully, you will enjoy this test along with the data and videos provided within it. Let me know whatever thoughts you have in the comments.