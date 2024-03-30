Article

Russell Wilson 2023 TD Passes With Play-By-Play Contextualization

Russell Wilson

We have been working with a new stat service the last few weeks and as part of that testing, I pulled the touchdown passes thrown by new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson during the 2023 season as a member of the Denver Broncos. I figured that while I had all the data pulled, I would offer to it up to our readers in a contextualized play-by-play format, along with television copies of each.

I am testing out some table formatting to see what they look like on the site along with checking out load speeds of the videos. Obviously, with Wilson having 26 touchdown passes for the Broncos in 2023, there are quite a few videos to load. Hopefully, you will enjoy these.

The data pulled as part of this particular contextualized play-by-play format includes air yards, time to throw, and if play action happened. Hopefully, you will enjoy this test along with the data and videos provided within it. Let me know whatever thoughts you have in the comments.

Russell Wilson 2023 TD Passes Play-By-Play Contextualization
#1 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 5 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
9/10/23 LVR 1 0:50 2 5 LVR 5 5 5 5 Yes 5.3

#2 -Russell Wilson complete short right to Courtland Sutton for 5 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
9/10/23 LVR 2 0:18 2 5 LVR 5 5 5 5 Yes 4.8
#3 – Russell Wilson complete deep left to Marvin Mims for 60 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
9/17/23 WAS 1 0:20 1 10 DEN 40 60 46 2 Yes 3.3
#4 – Russell Wilson complete short middle to Brandon Johnson for 16 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
9/17/23 WAS 2 9:07 2 6 WAS 16 16 3 3 No 2.5
#5 – Russell Wilson complete deep middle to Brandon Johnson for 50 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
9/17/23 WAS 4 0:03 1 10 MID 50 50 46 3 No 4.4
#6 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Courtland Sutton for 12 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
9/24/23 MIA 1 1:21 3 6 MIA 12 12 12 5 No 4.9
#7 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Jaleel McLaughlin for 18 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/1/23 CHI 1 5:15 3 7 CHI 18 18 -5 4 No 2.0
#8 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Brandon Johnson for 4 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/1/23 CHI 3 0:20 1 4 CHI 4 4 4 2 Yes 3.4
#9 – Russell Wilson complete short middle to Courtland Sutton for 13 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/1/23 CHI 4 9:40 3 9 CHI 13 13 13 2 No 2.2
#10 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Jaleel McLaughlin for 22 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/8/23 NYJ 1 7:42 1 10 NYJ 22 22 -5 4 No 2.0
#11 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Adam Trautman for 3 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/8/23 NYJ 4 4:48 2 3 NYJ 3 3 2 5 No 1.9
#12 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 11 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/12/23 KAN 4 6:11 1 10 KAN 11 11 11 1 No 2.1
#13 – Russell Wilson complete deep left to Courtland Sutton for 18 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/22/23 GNB 3 6:22 3 4 GNB 18 18 18 1 No 2.1
#14 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Javonte Williams for 4 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/29/23 KAN 1 8:04 2 4 KAN 4 4 -8 2 No 3.1
#15 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Jerry Jeudy for 11 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/29/23 KAN 2 11:57 2 10 KAN 11 11 11 1 Yes 2.8
#16 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 6 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
10/29/23 KAN 4 10:40 2 6 KAN 6 6 6 1 No 4.9
#17 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 7 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
11/13/23 BUF 2 7:23 4 2 BUF 7 7 7 1 Yes 4.1
#18 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Javonte Williams for 3 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
11/13/23 BUF 4 5:10 1 3 BUF 3 3 -1 5 Yes 1.7
#19 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 15 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
11/19/23 MIN 4 1:09 1 10 MIN 15 15 15 1 No 2.7
#20 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Adam Trautman for 8 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
11/26/23 CLE 4 13:37 3 8 CLE 8 8 8 5 No 7.3
#21 – Russell Wilson complete deep left to Courtland Sutton for 45 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
12/3/23 HTX 3 4:55 1 10 HTX 45 45 43 1 Yes 3.6
#22 – Russell Wilson complete deep right to Courtland Sutton for 46 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
12/10/23 LAC 3 6:05 1 10 LAC 46 46 46 5 No 6.5
#23 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Adam Trautman for 10 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
12/10/23 LAC 4 3:16 3 1 LAC 10 10 10 2 Yes 3.0
#24 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 3 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
12/16/23 DET 3 10:41 3 3 DET 3 3 3 1 Yes 2.8
#25 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Lucas Krull for 3 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
12/24/23 NWE 4 8:39 3 1 NWE 3 3 3 5 Yes 4.4
#26 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Brandon Johnson for 21 yards, TD
DATE OPP QRT TIME DWN DIST LOC YDS AIR YDS LOC PA TTT
12/24/23 NWE 4 2:59 3 4 NWE 21 21 9 1 No 1.6
