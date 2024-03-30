Russell Wilson 2023 TD Passes With Play-By-Play Contextualization

We have been working with a new stat service the last few weeks and as part of that testing, I pulled the touchdown passes thrown by new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson during the 2023 season as a member of the Denver Broncos. I figured that while I had all the data pulled, I would offer to it up to our readers in a contextualized play-by-play format, along with television copies of each.
I am testing out some table formatting to see what they look like on the site along with checking out load speeds of the videos. Obviously, with Wilson having 26 touchdown passes for the Broncos in 2023, there are quite a few videos to load. Hopefully, you will enjoy these.
The data pulled as part of this particular contextualized play-by-play format includes air yards, time to throw, and if play action happened. Hopefully, you will enjoy this test along with the data and videos provided within it. Let me know whatever thoughts you have in the comments.
|Russell Wilson 2023 TD Passes Play-By-Play Contextualization
|#1 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 5 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|9/10/23
|LVR
|1
|0:50
|2
|5
|LVR 5
|5
|5
|5
|Yes
|5.3
|
|#2 -Russell Wilson complete short right to Courtland Sutton for 5 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|9/10/23
|LVR
|2
|0:18
|2
|5
|LVR 5
|5
|5
|5
|Yes
|4.8
|
|#3 – Russell Wilson complete deep left to Marvin Mims for 60 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|9/17/23
|WAS
|1
|0:20
|1
|10
|DEN 40
|60
|46
|2
|Yes
|3.3
|
|#4 – Russell Wilson complete short middle to Brandon Johnson for 16 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|9/17/23
|WAS
|2
|9:07
|2
|6
|WAS 16
|16
|3
|3
|No
|2.5
|
|#5 – Russell Wilson complete deep middle to Brandon Johnson for 50 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|9/17/23
|WAS
|4
|0:03
|1
|10
|MID 50
|50
|46
|3
|No
|4.4
|
|#6 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Courtland Sutton for 12 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|9/24/23
|MIA
|1
|1:21
|3
|6
|MIA 12
|12
|12
|5
|No
|4.9
|
|#7 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Jaleel McLaughlin for 18 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/1/23
|CHI
|1
|5:15
|3
|7
|CHI 18
|18
|-5
|4
|No
|2.0
|
|#8 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Brandon Johnson for 4 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/1/23
|CHI
|3
|0:20
|1
|4
|CHI 4
|4
|4
|2
|Yes
|3.4
|
|#9 – Russell Wilson complete short middle to Courtland Sutton for 13 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/1/23
|CHI
|4
|9:40
|3
|9
|CHI 13
|13
|13
|2
|No
|2.2
|
|#10 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Jaleel McLaughlin for 22 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/8/23
|NYJ
|1
|7:42
|1
|10
|NYJ 22
|22
|-5
|4
|No
|2.0
|
|#11 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Adam Trautman for 3 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/8/23
|NYJ
|4
|4:48
|2
|3
|NYJ 3
|3
|2
|5
|No
|1.9
|
|#12 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 11 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/12/23
|KAN
|4
|6:11
|1
|10
|KAN 11
|11
|11
|1
|No
|2.1
|
|#13 – Russell Wilson complete deep left to Courtland Sutton for 18 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/22/23
|GNB
|3
|6:22
|3
|4
|GNB 18
|18
|18
|1
|No
|2.1
|
|#14 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Javonte Williams for 4 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/29/23
|KAN
|1
|8:04
|2
|4
|KAN 4
|4
|-8
|2
|No
|3.1
|
|#15 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Jerry Jeudy for 11 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/29/23
|KAN
|2
|11:57
|2
|10
|KAN 11
|11
|11
|1
|Yes
|2.8
|
|#16 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 6 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|10/29/23
|KAN
|4
|10:40
|2
|6
|KAN 6
|6
|6
|1
|No
|4.9
|
|#17 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 7 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|11/13/23
|BUF
|2
|7:23
|4
|2
|BUF 7
|7
|7
|1
|Yes
|4.1
|
|#18 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Javonte Williams for 3 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|11/13/23
|BUF
|4
|5:10
|1
|3
|BUF 3
|3
|-1
|5
|Yes
|1.7
|
|#19 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Courtland Sutton for 15 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|11/19/23
|MIN
|4
|1:09
|1
|10
|MIN 15
|15
|15
|1
|No
|2.7
|
|#20 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Adam Trautman for 8 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|11/26/23
|CLE
|4
|13:37
|3
|8
|CLE 8
|8
|8
|5
|No
|7.3
|
|#21 – Russell Wilson complete deep left to Courtland Sutton for 45 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|12/3/23
|HTX
|3
|4:55
|1
|10
|HTX 45
|45
|43
|1
|Yes
|3.6
|
|#22 – Russell Wilson complete deep right to Courtland Sutton for 46 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|12/10/23
|LAC
|3
|6:05
|1
|10
|LAC 46
|46
|46
|5
|No
|6.5
|
|#23 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Adam Trautman for 10 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|12/10/23
|LAC
|4
|3:16
|3
|1
|LAC 10
|10
|10
|2
|Yes
|3.0
|
|#24 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Lil’Jordan Humphrey for 3 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|12/16/23
|DET
|3
|10:41
|3
|3
|DET 3
|3
|3
|1
|Yes
|2.8
|
|#25 – Russell Wilson complete short right to Lucas Krull for 3 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|12/24/23
|NWE
|4
|8:39
|3
|1
|NWE 3
|3
|3
|5
|Yes
|4.4
|
|#26 – Russell Wilson complete short left to Brandon Johnson for 21 yards, TD
|DATE
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOC
|YDS
|AIR YDS
|LOC
|PA
|TTT
|12/24/23
|NWE
|4
|2:59
|3
|4
|NWE 21
|21
|9
|1
|No
|1.6
|