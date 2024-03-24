‘It’s Going To Be An Exciting Marriage:’ Mike Tomlin Explains Acquisition Of Patrick Queen

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired LB Patrick Queen on the free agency market two weeks ago, and made him the highest-paid external free agent signing in franchise history. The inside linebacker position has been a rotating door for the Steelers for years—pretty much since Ryan Shazier’s injury in 2017. Even last season, when they brought in three free agent linebackers in a complete overhaul of the room, they ended up with multiple injuries that forced them to rely on players off the practice squad.

Mike Tomlin spoke to members of the Pittsburgh media in Orlando at the annual NFL owner’s meeting and discussed a little about why they acquired Queen.

“He’s a guy that can do a lot of things,” Tomlin said according to a post by Mike DeFabo on X. “Can tackle, can cover, can blitz. And he’s 24-and-a-half years old. So he’s got that great combination of youth and experience.”

— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 24, 2024

His age is a key component of the decision, as Tomlin stated. At 24 years old, he is roughly the same age as several players that are about to be drafted. Extra year of covid eligibility and NIL deals are keeping players in college football for longer, so there are some fifth or even sixth-year players that are coming out at 24-year olds.

It is rare that you can find a free agent that is that age with four years of starting experience. His contract was a record breaker for the Steelers’ organization, but that doesn’t mean they overpaid. Queen’s deal is structured with roster bonuses that would make it fairly easy to move on after each year of the three-year deal if they deem it necessary. Though it sounds like Tomlin is excited about the prospects of a long-term union with Queen, saying, “It’s going to be an exciting marriage,” in a separate post by DeFabo on X.

— Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) March 24, 2024

Cole Holcomb suffered a gruesome knee injury in the middle of last season and his status remains up in the air at this point. Elandon Roberts is still on the roster, but the Steelers are still showing interest in some of the ILB prospects in this year’s draft, indicating that they are not done with the overhaul of the room.

Patrick Queen had his best season in 2023 after having his fifth-year option declined by the Baltimore Ravens last offseason. He has improved every year of his career so far, and he has that chip on his shoulder of being cast away by the Ravens to propel him to continue grinding in Pittsburgh. Even if he doesn’t continue to improve, he was a great addition to the team.