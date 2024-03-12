New Contract Details For Steelers ILB Patrick Queen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen on the second day of the NFL’s legal tampering period and thanks to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, we already have the details related to that three-year, $41 million deal.

Details on Patrick Queen's three-year, $41 million deal with the #Steelers: 2024:

$11.59M signing bonus

$2.25M salary (guaranteed) 2025

$6.67M March roster bonus

$7.16M salary 2026

$2.5M March roster bonus

$10.83M salary So Queen gets $13.84M this year, then PIT has options. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2024

According to Pelissero, Queen was given a $11.59 million signing bonus as part of his deal. He will also reportedly have a 2024 base salary of $2.25 million. This makes his 2024 cash total just $13.84 million, which is just slightly higher than his average yearly value of the deal.

Queen will reportedly be due a roster March 2025 roster bonus of $6.67 million to go along with a base salary in 2025 of $7.16 million. In 2026, Queen will also be due a March roster bonus of $2.5 million to go along with a base salary of $10.83 million.

Queen’s salary cap charges for 2024, 2025, and 2026 should be $6,113,333, $17,693,333, and $17,193,334, respectively.