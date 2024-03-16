‘It’s Definitely Not A One Year Thing Now,’ Kaboly Believes Steelers Planning For Russell Wilson Beyond 2024

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a huge shakeup yesterday as the presented new signing QB Russell Wilson to the media and then shortly after traded QB Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. As things stand right now Wilson is the only quarterback on the roster, and he only signed a one year deal. While the Steelers will obviously fill out the rest of the quarterback room this offseason, the quarterback for the future is a real question mark.

However, Wilson has said he wants to play much longer. Will he be a one year rental, or will Pittsburgh re-sign him after the season? That most likely depends on his play, but as it currently stands Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly believes Wilson will be a Steeler for more than one season.

“It’s definitely not a one year thing now,” said Kaboly on 93.7 The Fan this morning. “I guess it’s a one year thing if he fails and he’s awful. But with Kenny out of the picture and with all of the quarterbacks out of the picture he’s your only option right now. I’m sure they’re looking into other options. If it’s Justin Fields, I mean that sounds crazy but when Omar Khan is running the personal and scouting department and general manager anything’s possible. Never rule out anything with Omar.”

If Wilson does stink the Steelers will have no issue moving on but if he plays well and doesn’t cost too much money there really isn’t a reason not to bring him back. The Steelers want to win Super Bowls, and superstars T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cameron Heyward are all aging. They and the Steelers know their prime is coming to an end and they need to make the most of it.

One of the reasons for the Wilson addition was the lack of growth from Pickett. The Steelers need a quarterback who can score touchdowns and put points on the board and Wilson has proven he can do that. With the aging of Pittsburgh’s superstars, the Steelers front office, in particular general manager Omar Khan, has been aggressive. It is possible he still has another move up his sleeve to get Chicago Bears QB Justin Field as Kaboly said.

Even if the Steelers do trade for Fields, Wilson is QB1 to start the offseason. If Wilson plays well there is no reason to let him walk unless he asks for a ton of money, and even then if Wilson plays up to that standard, why should the Steelers let a good quarterback walk out the door while they believe their Super Bowl window is open.