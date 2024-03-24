Interview: Georgia State OT Travis Glover Focusing On Hand Usage To Level Up His Game

Throughout the course of the last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown interest in Georgia State OT Travis Glover. Assistant OL coach Isaac Williams put him through some drills at his pro day, and then two separate reports indicated he would be coming to Pittsburgh for a pre-draft visit. Teams only get 30 of those, excluding local prospects, so it is worth paying attention to. Especially when the prospect is a lesser-known talent from a smaller college program that is projected to go late in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Glover was at the Senior Bowl in Mobile at the end of January as a late addition to fill in for some players that got injured during the first practice. He was on the American Team OL, which was coached by Isaac Williams, furthering the dot connecting between the Steelers and Glover. I got to speak with Glover after one of the Senior Bowl practices, so naturally I had to dig up that recording due to all of the buzz surrounding him and the Steelers recently.

“It was a great opportunity,” Glover said of being invited to the Senior Bowl as a late addition to the roster. “I was done at the Hula Bowl and I thought that was it until pro day and stuff, and just getting the call. Just very excited, a little nervous, but then I realized it’s just exciting to go out there and just see where I’m at. To go play and have fun.”

The Hula Bowl was held in Orlando just a couple weeks prior to the Senior Bowl. It isn’t uncommon for players to get a late invite to the Senior Bowl with various players dropping out, never showing up, or getting injured along the way. Last year, Sacramento State LB/S Marte Mapu got the late invite after a good showing at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He ended up being drafted in the third round after turning heads in Mobile.

Glover likely isn’t on that same trajectory, but he has ideal measurables for an offensive lineman. At 6064, 317 pounds, and with long 35 1/2-inch arms, he has the size to play guard or tackle. He primarily was a tackle at Georgia State, on both sides, but also played some left guard. For a full scouting report on him, check out Alex Kozora’s post from the other day.

In Mobile, he got a chance to play against top competition that he didn’t get to face very often at Georgia State. The only ranked team they played against in 2023 was LSU. He was asked about the challenge of playing against better competition.

“I always try to base what I do off of them, but I try not to let who they are and what they do fit who I am,” Glover said. “I try to make sure I do everything right. Just getting better each rep. Some things I mess up on, just going next rep and correcting that, not really focusing too much on it because like I said, everybody out here some type of good.”

He also has to contend with the difference in offenses at the NFL level from what he is used to in college. His team did not throw the ball a lot and leaned heavily on the run game.

“Moving up to this level, the NFL is big on pass pro, and that’s been something that we didn’t do that much at Georgia State, we ran the ball a lot,” Glover said. “It’s been good to just work on that and kind of learn things.”

He was asked if there was one particular thing that he had been working on in Mobile as a key learning. Without hesitation he said, “using my hands.”

“Hands will be a big part of the next step, I know even with my training, that’s been a big focal point,” Glover said. “Can’t block nobody with your chest, gotta use hands.”

As I mentioned earlier, one of the main people helping him with his hands in Mobile was Isaac Williams. Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer is big on independent hand usage and significant first contact, so it makes sense for Williams to be focusing on that as well.

He could very well be a draft sleeper for the Steelers in one of the later rounds as a solid developmental prospect.