Hoke: Russell Wilson Gives Kenny Pickett Chance To Learn Behind Proven Veteran

Though the Steelers may frame it as an open competition between pending free agent addition Russell Wilson and Kenny Pickett, their track record isn’t great with recent open competitions at the quarterback position. Going back to Pickett’s rookie season, Mitch Trubisky was given most of the QB1 reps, and there didn’t seem to be a true competition taking place at training camp.

There is also the reality that Wilson likely wouldn’t have signed with the team unless he was pretty sure he would be the starter. He is a fringe Hall-of-Fame quarterback with one Super Bowl championship under his belt. He also recently claimed his five-year plan includes adding two more trophies to his collection. That doesn’t sound like someone who is okay with being a backup.

There is a very strong chance that Wilson is the Week 1 starter for the Steelers. If that’s the case, then Pickett will have no choice but to play the uncomfortable role of the former first-round pick holding the clipboard on the sideline. Chris Hoke, appearing Tuesday on the Joe Starkey Show on 93.7 The Fan, discussed how this could be beneficial for Pickett.

“They could be looking at this as an opportunity to let him learn from a veteran, a been there, done that veteran,” Hoke said. “Not Mason Rudolph who, he’s a veteran, but not truly a guy who’s played in Super Bowls and that has a really, really, great record. A guy who’s been there, done that guy who’s playing in big games that can teach Ken some things.”

In order for Pickett to get the most out of the situation, he will need to be receptive to the backup role. Of course he will give a full effort to compete with Wilson, but in the event that he loses, he needs to truly take the time to learn from the sideline. Just last season, while Pickett was injured and working his way back, he was asked if he learned anything while being sidelined. His answer was a simple, “no.”

That cannot be the mentality again.

One recent example of a first-round quarterback who benefited from learning behind a proven veteran is Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love. He was drafted in 2020 and had to bide his time until becoming a full-time starter in 2023 after waiting in the wings behind Aaron Rodgers.

Love was one of the big breakout stars of the 2023 NFL season as he threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Pickett could also go the other route and have his agent try to force his way out of Pittsburgh, but Hoke doesn’t see that happening.

“I think he’s lost a lot of leverage. I mean, the way he played last year, people are gonna say we won games. Yes. Some of those games were won by the defense,” Hoke said. “And with six touchdowns, four interceptions, he really hasn’t gotten his feet underneath him as a starter. I don’t think he has much leverage on the open market.”

At the end of the day, Wilson is only in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. He will likely be too expensive to re-sign unless things go exceedingly well to where the Steelers feel comfortable making that large of an investment. Pickett will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 and the Steelers will have a decision to make on his fifth-year option for 2026.

As it stands right now, Pickett could very well be the starter in 2025. Hopefully he takes the opportunity to truly learn behind Wilson to make the most of the situation.