Kenny Pickett Says He Didn’t Learn Anything New Watching From Steelers Sideline

If there was a potential silver lining to QB Kenny Pickett’s injury, and of course it’s never a good thing when a player goes down, the absence conceivably could’ve allowed him to reset and watch the game from the sideline, something he hasn’t done much of since being drafted in 2022. He spent just three-and-a-half weeks on the bench as a rookie, taking over as Steelers’ starter midway through Week Four. Since, sans one game late last season and this year’s ankle injury, Pickett’s been on the field.

Speaking with reporters during a Wednesday media scrum, Pickett was asked by JET24 reporter Ashley Kaiser if the experience opened up any new insight into the game.

“No, no,” Pickett responded.

Hey, at least it’s an honest answer. A competitor, Pickett is anxious to get back out on the field. After being ruled out last week, he told reporters during the same media session that he feels healthy enough to play though that decision will come from doctors and coaches. Pickett spent the first game after his injury watching from the booth upstairs because he wasn’t mobile enough (either in a boot, on crutches, or both) to get out of the way on the sidelines. In Saturday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickett stood on the sideline.

For some, being on the sideline can still help with mental reps. And having the perspective of focusing on the play call, any potential coach chatter, and watching the play develop from the sideline instead of being in the middle of the chaos can be a benefit. Of course, Pickett was on the sideline to start his career for three full games and mental reps only take you so far. In-game snaps matter most.

Right now, it’s not completely clear where Pickett will take in this game. As things stand, Rudolph is the team’s starter, though Mike Tomlin again left open the chance for Pickett to play if he is cleared. While Pickett and Mitch Trubisky have been helping Rudolph succeed, Pickett’s learned all he can learn from the sideline. For the Steelers, they need to see more of him on the field to best evaluate him as he wraps up the second year of his NFL career.