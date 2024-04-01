Former Steelers CB Cameron Sutton Turns Self In, Arrested By Police

Following an arrest warrant for alleged domestic violence in Hillsborough County, Florida, former Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton was arrested by authorities, ending an effort to try and find the 29-year-old cornerback that spanned weeks.

Sutton turned himself into police earlier today. The Hillsborough County Police Department twitter account shared a clip of Sutton, in handcuffs, entering the police station. He turned himself into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Florida, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutton Turns Himself in at ORJ Former Detroit Lion Cameron Sutton, 29, has turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month. More: https://t.co/hkEmOhNwZc pic.twitter.com/OxRZ2cDVqz — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) April 1, 2024

On March 20, an arrest warrant was issued for Sutton in Hillsborough County. Cameron Sutton was wanted for aggravated battery-domestic violence. Later that same day, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office put out a corrected tweet updating charges on Sutton, updating the charges domestic battery by strangulation.

The alleged incident occurred on March 7 around 4:30 a.m. In the subsequent weeks since, authorities had been unable to contact or locate Sutton, who allegedly turned his phone off. According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Hillsborough County deputies found a “battered” woman at Sutton’s home. Sutton then allegedly left the scene and shut his phone off.

After the arrest warrant was announced, the Lions issued a statement stating they were made aware of the situation that morning, and would continue to monitor the situation. One day later, the Lions released Sutton, voiding his $10.5 million guaranteed base salary for the 2024 season.

Sutton spent one season with the Lions after signing a three-year, $33 million deal in free agency ahead of the 2023 season. That deal included $21 million guaranteed and included a $10.9 million signing bonus. During the 2023 season, Sutton played a key role in the secondary for Detroit, finishing with 65 tackles, one interception and six passes defensed, helping Detroit reach the NFC Championship Game.

Prior to his one season in Detroit, Cameron Sutton spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee. During last week’s NFL league meetings, Mike Tomlin indicated he had attempted to reach out to Sutton but declined to comment if he heard back.

There’s no word on Sutton’s first court date.