Mike Tomlin Has Reached Out To Cam Sutton, Declines To Say If He’s Heard Back

While the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason has been a whirlwind of surprises, perhaps the most shocking news across the league this offseason is ex-Steelers’ cornerback Cam Sutton. On the run from police for nearly three weeks, he has a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged domestic battery incident that occurred on March 7. The Lions released him last week and his football career appears to be over while his legal problems are mounting.

Speaking with reporters during Monday’s breakfast at the 2024 Owners Meetings in Orlando, Mike Tomlin was asked if he reaches out to players who run into off-field issues. Tomlin said he does but declined to comment on if he’s actually spoken with Sutton.

“I certainly have, but I’ll just leave that between us,” he said in video that aired on Monday’s Good Morning Football.

In a separate tweet from The MMQB’s Albert Breer, Tomlin said it was “none of your business” when asked if he’s had dialogue with Sutton.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin asked if he reaches out to guys like Cam Sutton when they’re in trouble. “I do but those conversations are between us.” Has he talked to Sutton? “None of your business.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 25, 2024

On March 20, Hillsborough County Police in Florida sent out this tweet asking the public to be on the lookout for Sutton. The public callout came after multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Sutton, who allegedly fled on March 7 and shut his phone off.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29. He is wanted for Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of… pic.twitter.com/uwn7H0sSXo — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) March 20, 2024

Police would later clarify the charges, noting Sutton is accused of domestic battery involving strangulation.

Cam Sutton was selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was known for his high football IQ, versatility, and improved leadership skills as he transitioned to become one of the veterans in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Given Tomlin’s close connection with players and penchant for talking about life with his players off the field, it’s little surprise he stays in touch with those who get into trouble. But Sutton’s situation is obviously an extreme one and it’s questionable if Sutton has talked to anyone in the league. Without wading too deep into the legal end of things, if Sutton has talked to Tomlin or contacted anyone, there would be a duty to contact Hillsborough Police to give them as much information as possible on Sutton’s state and whereabouts. But Tomlin has every right to decline that type of question on Sutton no matter if he has or hasn’t spoken with him.

Presumably, Sutton will eventually be found and arrested by police. And the justice system can play out where he will get his day in court.