Lions Release CB Cameron Sutton

One day after an arrest warrant was put out for cornerback Cameron Sutton in Hillsborough County in Florida, the Detroit Lions have released Sutton, the team announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The Lions previously signed Sutton to a three-year, $33 million deal in free agency last offseason with $21 million being fully guaranteed, of which $10.9 million was his signing bonus.

According to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, Sutton had his $10.5 million 2024 base salary guaranteed in his contract, but due to his off-field incident, that guarantee could be voided.

But following the arrest warrant news, the Lions are cutting ties with the 29-year-old cornerback. Sutton spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before spending 2023 with the Lions.

An arrest warrant was put out for Sutton saying that he is wanted for aggravated battery-domestic violence. Later on in the day Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office put out a corrected tweet updating chargers on Sutton, who is now facing Domestic Battery by Strangulation charges.

The office stated that they have been trying to contact Sutton for two weeks since the alleged March 7 incident, but have not been able to locate Sutton.

According to Lions beat reporter Justin Rogers, the Hillsborough County police were contacted at 4:30 a.m. on March 7 about the alleged domestic incident and have made multiple attempts to contact Sutton to no avail, which is why they made the social media post about the warrant. Sutton is reportedly driving a Jeep Grand Wagonneer, but has not been able to be located.

According to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud, Hillsborough County deputies found a “battered” woman at Sutton’s home. Sutton then allegedly left the scene and shut his phone off.

Following the news of the arrest warrant, the Lions released a statement regarding the situation saying they became aware of the alleged incident Wednesday morning and were monitoring the situation. One day later, the Lions released Sutton.

During the 2023 season, Sutton recorded 65 total tackles and one interception while adding six passes defensed, holding down a key role defensively to help the Lions reach the NFC Championship Game. Sutton is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers out of Tennessee in the 2017 NFL Draft.