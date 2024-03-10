Following Release Of Veteran Leaders, Steelers’ Leadership Back In Flux For 2024

In the midst of the three-game losing streak that the Pittsburgh Steelers endured in the December of the 2023 season, they were having a locker room crisis. Or at least that is what the media landscape had painted the picture of. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson had their effort issues and many, including former players, were criticizing the faded tradition of the “Steeler Way.” At the time, QB Kenny Pickett was out injured and QB Mitch Trubisky was starting. While answering questions from the media, Trubisky pointed to C Mason Cole, RB Najee Harris, and WR Allen Robinson II as leaders of the unit.

The offense consisted entirely of drafted players on their rookie contracts, or external free agents with the exception of WR Diontae Johnson, and QB Mason Rudolph for the few games he started. Now, two of those three that Trubisky pointed to are no longer on the roster. Cole was released late February and Robinson was released just days ago. That leaves just Harris from that core of leadership of last season.

It wasn’t just Trubisky pointing to those leaders, as players like WR Calvin Austin III credited Robinson for his development as a player.

That isn’t to say new leaders won’t emerge — they are going to have to. Head coach Mike Tomlin pointed to OT Broderick Jones as a player who is quickly becoming a leader of the offensive line, and that was as a rookie. Robinson and Cole were both free agent signings of the last couple seasons, so they don’t necessarily have to be home-grown via the draft.

With the quarterback position in flux and the offense being one of the youngest across the league, leadership issues are part of the natural growing pains. Though not entirely his fault, OC Matt Canada shares in some of the blame for the leadership issues. He was up in the booth during games for most of the season which naturally creates some form of a barrier in communication.

Now they have OC Arthur Smith and hired some additional assistants on the offensive side of the ball including Zach Azzanni, who is known to give tough love to his players. With those changes, the culture on the offense is likely to take a different shape.

There is also the chance that Robinson could circle back to the roster at a cheaper rate. GM Omar Khan recently spoke of his value as a blocker which is something the team sorely needs at the receiver position. A veteran addition in the quarterback room could also change the dynamic, too.

Here’s to hoping we don’t all have to discuss locker room issues on the offensive side of the ball again in 2024.