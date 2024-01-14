Calvin Austin III Grateful To Learn From Allen Robinson II: ‘Can Listen To A Rob For Hours’

The NFL isn’t an easy place to get accustomed to, and that becomes even more difficult without good veteran leadership.



Luckily for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III, he has Allen Robinson II. On a recent episode of The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke Podcast, Austin talked about the impact Robinson has had on him this season.



Moats, a former Pittsburgh Steeler himself, asked the speedy receiver what he has been most excited about from this season. Instead of commenting on a play, like his 72-yard touchdown catch against the Las Vegas Raiders, Austin singled out learning from Robinson as his highlight.



“Really getting to be on the team with him. Talk to him. I’ve gained a whole new outlook on being a player in this league,” Austin said. “I can literally just sit and talk and listen to A Rob for hours.”

Austin went on to say that while he’s only in his second season, he believes Robinson’s presence changed his career for the better. Robinson taught him the value of staying ahead of the ever-changing NFL and making the most out of his potential.

Acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason, Robinson has been a valuable mentor for Pittsburgh’s young receivers. Throughout his career, Robinson has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards three times, with 7,028 accumulated throughout his 10-year NFL career. Among his most impressive seasons was in 2014, when he had career-highs of 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. That season he represented the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Pro Bowl.

While the two players have vastly different playing styles, learning the nuances of route-running, blocking, and overall professionalism is extremely valuable for a player like Austin.

Take how the 10-year veteran handled his interview on the Jim Rome Show earlier this year as an example. Even before the rollercoaster of a season truly kicked off, Robinson was able to see the forest for the trees.

“It’s gonna be ups and downs, it’s gonna be adversity, but for us, it’s about treating prosperity and adversity the same,” Robinson said at the time. “When we have our highs, we can’t get too high and can’t smell ourselves too much. And at the same time, if things aren’t going the way that we want it, we gotta continue to lock in each and every day.”

To his credit, that’s exactly what the team, and specifically the receiver room, experienced this season. Highs and lows, and it’s likely his presence that helped to keep things afloat.

Throughout the roster, the Steelers seem to have taken this mentor/protege approach. CB Joey Porter Jr. has learned under the wing of Patrick Peterson, DL Keeanu Benton under Cameron Heyward, OLB Nick Herbig under T.J. Watt, and, of course, WRs George Pickens and Austin under Robinson.

Much has been written about the leadership roles each has taken, but it’s still comforting to hear Robinson’s effect is being felt in the receivers’ room.