Mitch Trubisky Calls Najee Harris, Mason Cole, And Allen Robinson II The Leaders On Steelers’ Offense

One of the hard-hitting questions that has been posed about the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers is their leaders on the offensive side of the football. The defense clearly has notable leaders, including DL Cameron Heyward, OLB, T.J. Watt, and S Minkah Fitzpatrick. All three are veteran players who lead by example on the field as well as in the locker room.

The offensive side of the football doesn’t have that clear superstar that the defense has, leaving many to question who the actual leaders of the unit are. CB Patrick Peterson mentioned a few weeks ago that the unit must find that leader to take the reins, leading the charge and holding the other accountable with his play on the field as well as his preparation off it. QB Mitch Trubisky was asked on Tuesday who he sees as the leaders on the offensive side of the ball.

“I would say Mason Cole, Najee [Harris], Allen Robinson [II],” Trubisky said on to the media via video from Steelers.com. “Those guys have really stepped up, played a lot of ball. Have played a lot of good football for us this year, so those guys are definitely talking to the group. And really it’s just everyone, just making sure your voice is heard, guys getting on the same page and making sure everyone’s hand [is] in the pile and we’re moving in the same direction. So, we’re just looking forward to correcting mistakes and having a better week this week.”

Trubisky left himself out of the list of leaders, though he mentioned everyone needs to take on some leadership. He also left out Kenny Pickett’s name, although he was likely referring to guys that who currently playing as Pickett is still on the mend after undergoing tightrope surgery on his injured ankle.

When it comes to the names that Trubisky mentioned, all are sensible choices for leadership roles given their respective resumes. Harris is likely the best candidate of the three, having been a team captain for Pittsburgh last season and has often been one of the more vocal leaders on the offensive side of the football. He seems to have become less vocal this season compared to his first two seasons due the emergence of RB Jaylen Warren, resulting in a reduced workload on the field. Harris has also shown less enthusiasm when speaking to the media this season compared to years’ past, not dealing with the frustration over the offense as well as the frustration of the media using his words to spin a narrative he doesn’t support.

Cole won The Chief Award last season, given by the local media to the player who best helps them do their job. Cole has generally been a calming locker room presence in his first two seasons with the team, coming over in free agency last season after starting games for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings in his previous stops. He was a big reason for Pittsburgh’s success last season down the stretch as the offensive line jelled, resulting in the running game taking off after the bye. Cole’s play has dropped off since then, however. He has struggled throughout 2023, battling inconsistent snapping as well as deficiencies in his play that may make Pittsburgh look to address the center position this offseason.

Robinson is new to the team this season, coming over via a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to get him off their books. He’s the WR3 behind George Pickens and Diontae Johnson, but he’s the longest-tenured veteran of the group, being that leadership presence in the room as a guy with three 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He may only have 27 receptions for 225 yards on the season, but he has been an integral part of the locker room. He has mentored Pickens on how to be a better pro while alleviating Johnson of having to be the vocal leader of the group as the team’s second-longest-tenured wideout.

Trubisky’s choices for the team’s offensive leaders are solid choices, yet unspectacular compared to the defensive side of the ball and compared to other teams across the league. They need a guy like Harris to take the bull by the horns like he has in the past, getting past his own feelings about the state of the offense and pushing through to the rest of the unit, even if things look bleak as we sit here today. The Steelers also need Pickett to emerge as that leader, being this team’s first-round draft pick a year ago and its hopeful franchise quarterback. Even though he’s hurt he can still command the room in meetings and be that presence on the sideline until he returns. The team unanimously elected him as the offense’s team captain for a reason, and it’s about time he started making good on that honor.