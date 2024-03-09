Depot After Dark: Warren Moon Weighs In, AB Mentors Tyreek Hill, Pats Shopping Mac Jones

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 8.

Warren Moon On Russell Wilson

More commentary of Russell Wilson. Because why not. Former NFL quarterback legend Warren Moon weighed in with his thoughts on Wilson. He joined TMZ to defend Wilson, believing he has plenty in the tank to offer his next NFL team. Which might be the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I still think there’s a starting opportunity for him out there,” Moon told TMZ. “There’s a number of teams who need whether it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Atlanta Falcons…”

Warren Moon Says Russell Wilson Is Not Washed, 'No Question' | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/dYbscpDBCh — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2024

Moon believes Wilson does not want to be a backup anywhere in 2024 and will wait and choose the best place he can start. To hear all of Moon’s thoughts, click the link above.

Tyreek Hill’s Mentor

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill credited former Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown as his football mentor, teaching him how to play the position the right way. Hill appeared on a recent episode of The Pivot podcast, hosted in part by Ryan Clark, to explain Brown’s impact.

“Being a younger player and just looking up to AB. And actually knowing AB earlier in my career. I would just watch him…he taught me a lot. For me, working my tail off. If you really watch AB whenever he was on his six-year run. He worked his tail off. He worked with a lot of people. Outside of his antics off the field, the guy is a true underdog story. I try to model myself after everything he did for shorter receivers in the league.”

There’s no question Brown’s worth ethic was arguably the best in football. And from an on-field perspective, there was plenty for Hill and the rest of the league to learn from.

Catch the whole clip below.

Antonio Brown had a 6 year run at receiver like we’d never seen. Pound 4 pound he’s one of the greatest to ever play the game of football. He was also a huge inspiration to Tyreek Hill. @cheetah credits @AB84 as a mentor. Someone who took the time to teach him what it took to… pic.twitter.com/W8JZ2A510j — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 8, 2024

Mac Jones On The Block

Though it was reported earlier in the offseason, the New England Patriots sound like they’re seriously shopping QB Mac Jones. According to Ian Rapoport, teams have been calling and checking in on Jones’ availability.

The #Patriots appear open to trading QB Mac Jones and teams have been calling them and doing work on the former starter, sources say. With a new coaching staff, a fresh start may make sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/UQtUoKZT8m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

So far, there’s been no reports the Steelers have interest. But Jones is another quarterback expected to be playing elsewhere in 2024. A first round pick in 2021, he’s regressed since his rookie season and was benched by the end of 2023, including for the Steelers’ game that QB Bailey Zappe helped win for New England.