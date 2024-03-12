Depot After Dark: Steelers Reaction Parody, Wilson’s New Bio, Wilson’s Top Plays

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 11.

Steelers Reaction Parody

Popular YouTuber Tom Grossi, known for his “fan reaction” videos of the 32 NFL fanbases, sent out this video early Monday morning on the heels of the news that Russell Wilson would sign with the Steelers.

“We did something in free agency?” Grossi starts off.

“Does this mean Kenny Pickett is staying or…?”

It also includes “reactions” from the Broncos, Jaguars, Bengals, and Ravens.

Check out his reaction below.

Now we just wait for Pittsburgh Dad to weigh in.

Wilson’s New Bio

New Steelers QB Russell Wilson was quick to update his Twitter bio, ostensibly confirming he’ll wear No. 3, the jersey he’s always worn, with a picture of himself in black and gold. No current Steeler wears No. 3 so it’ll be his for the taking.

Bengals Sign TE

The Cincinnati Bengals made an early free agency move Monday, re-signing one of their own. They brought back blocking TE Drew Sample on a three-year deal.

Bengals re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

A second round pick in 2019, Sample caught only 22 passes in 2023, finding the end zone twice. One of his scores came against the Steelers. But he’s known for his blocking and will stay in Cincinnati through 2026.

Wilson’s Top Plays

On the news of Russell Wilson’s pending signing, a deal that’ll become official Wednesday, the NFL released a cut-up of Wilson’s ten best plays of the 2023 season. Though it didn’t end the way Wilson wanted, benched as the Broncos missed the playoff, he statistically had a good year and flashed top-level plays.

Click below to watch all ten of them. Pittsburgh will hope for ten more like this, and plenty more, in 2024.