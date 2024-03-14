Depot After Dark: Ravens Trade OT, Steelers Super Bowl Spike, Donte’s In Pittsburgh

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 13.

Ravens Trade OT

The Baltimore Ravens are shedding a large chunk of their roster this offseason. In one of their latest moves, the Ravens are sending veteran OT Morgan Moses to the New York Jets for a Day 3 pick swap and an additional sixth-round selection.

Trade/Reunion: Ravens are sending starting right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets as part of a pick swap, per sources. Trade: 🏈Jets receive: Moses and a 4th-round pick (No. 134 overall). 🏈Ravens receive: 4th-round pick (No. 112) and 6th-round pick (No. 218). pic.twitter.com/vYLVlK5vLy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Moses, 33, has started 144 career games, including the last 31 for Baltimore. Patrick Mehkari is expected to step in and replace Moses on the right side. Now, Moses goes to the Jets to protect quarterback/future Vice President Aaron Rodgers.

Steelers Super Bowl Spike

Though Pittsburgh’s odds of winning the Super Bowl didn’t change following Russell Wilson’s agreement to sign with the Steelers, fans thought differently. Per BetMGM, since the Wilson news broke, the Steelers have had 38 percent of bets placed on them to win Super Bowl 59. That’s the most of any team.

Time will tell if that’s good money or not. For anyone so confident, the 2025 Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans on February 9.

Queen Says Goodbye

Former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen officially said his goodbye to Ravens’ Flock. He shared this lengthy post to social media, thanking the team and city.

Queen agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers Tuesday afternoon. He was drafted in the first round by Baltimore in 2020, spending his first four years as a Raven.

Jackson’s In The Burgh

New Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson made his way into the city Wednesday morning. He posted this photo to his Instagram account showing him at the team facility. Jackson was traded for WR Diontae Johnson and a Day 3 pick swap. Jackson is expected to serve as a starting corner opposite Joey Porter Jr.