Depot After Dark: Ravens Trade OT, Steelers Super Bowl Spike, Donte’s In Pittsburgh

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for March 13.
Ravens Trade OT
The Baltimore Ravens are shedding a large chunk of their roster this offseason. In one of their latest moves, the Ravens are sending veteran OT Morgan Moses to the New York Jets for a Day 3 pick swap and an additional sixth-round selection.
Moses, 33, has started 144 career games, including the last 31 for Baltimore. Patrick Mehkari is expected to step in and replace Moses on the right side. Now, Moses goes to the Jets to protect quarterback/future Vice President Aaron Rodgers.
Steelers Super Bowl Spike
Though Pittsburgh’s odds of winning the Super Bowl didn’t change following Russell Wilson’s agreement to sign with the Steelers, fans thought differently. Per BetMGM, since the Wilson news broke, the Steelers have had 38 percent of bets placed on them to win Super Bowl 59. That’s the most of any team.
Time will tell if that’s good money or not. For anyone so confident, the 2025 Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans on February 9.
Queen Says Goodbye
Former Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen officially said his goodbye to Ravens’ Flock. He shared this lengthy post to social media, thanking the team and city.
Queen agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the Steelers Tuesday afternoon. He was drafted in the first round by Baltimore in 2020, spending his first four years as a Raven.
Jackson’s In The Burgh
New Pittsburgh Steelers CB Donte Jackson made his way into the city Wednesday morning. He posted this photo to his Instagram account showing him at the team facility. Jackson was traded for WR Diontae Johnson and a Day 3 pick swap. Jackson is expected to serve as a starting corner opposite Joey Porter Jr.