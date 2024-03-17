Depot After Dark: Fields Thanks Chicago, Primanti’s Giveaway, Eli Rogers Pushing To Return

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 16.

Fields Says Goodbye To Chicago

The Pittsburgh Steelers once again made the big move of the day in the NFL, reportedly acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft pick. Fields spent the last three seasons in Chicago, and he posted a thank you to the city of Chicago Bears fans and organization on Twitter today.

Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played… pic.twitter.com/fT1dORwFU5 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 16, 2024

Fields now comes to Pittsburgh to backup quarterback Russell Wilson, and provides an experienced starter who also has some potential to Pittsburgh’s quarterback room. It’s going to be weird when training camp starts to see both Wilson and Fields in Black and Gold, but I guess that’s life with Omar Khan as general manager.

Pickett Jersey For Primanti’s

If you spent money on a Kenny Pickett jersey and don’t know what to do with it, go get yourself some Primanti Brothers. The Pittsburgh sandwich institution is offering a $25 gift card at their Strip District location in exchange for a Pickett jersey, they posted on Twitter.

Stuck with a Kenny jersey? We’ve got you covered. Trade it in for a $25 gift card at our Strip District location on Sunday, March 17 from 10AM-2PM. pic.twitter.com/xmnOxq9Sz5 — Primanti Bros (@primantibros) March 16, 2024

The only downside is the sandwich will probably last just a tad shorter than Pickett’s tenure in Pittsburgh. But at least the sandwich will give you some satisfaction, and there wasn’t a lot of satisfaction watching Pickett on the field, especially in 2023.

Eli Rogers Wants To Return

While there’s a zero percent chance it happens, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Eli Rogers is pushing to return to the team. After a tweet where he blamed his role being reduced on the team drafting JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rogers replied to a tweet asking if Mike Tomlin has gotten back to him, presumably about playing for the team.

“No he hasn’t. Let’s get his attention,” Rogers replied to the tweet.

No he hasn’t. Let’s get his attention https://t.co/xA9TutYDdi — E L I R O G E R S (@__bELIeve17) March 16, 2024

Rogers is 31 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2018 season. The chances of his return to Pittsburgh are about as likely as my chances of taking Sydney Sweeney on a date this weekend. Still, it’s clear that Rogers still has an interest in playing football (he went live on Instagram today running routes) and he seemed to relish his time in Pittsburgh and wants to come back.