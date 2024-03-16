Depot After Dark: Pouncey Ranch, Garoppolo Signs With Rams, 2022 QB Carousel

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 15.

Pouncey Ranch

While it’s been a hectic and busy day in Pittsburgh, it’s quiet on the Pouncey ranch. Maurkice Pouncey shared photos of the land he and brother Mike Pouncey own.

Flip through the photos and you’ll see plenty of green grass, a lake and a ton of ATVs to ride around on. A nice place to getaway. I’ll book my trip soon.

Garoppolo To Los Angeles

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers will likely add a veteran quarterback to backup Russell Wilson, it won’t be Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams to serve as Matthew Stafford’s backup. Right after he serves his two-game suspension for PEDs.

Rams agree to terms with QB Jimmy Garoppolo on a one-year deal. (via @MikeGarafolo & @PSchrags) pic.twitter.com/ck2klvMtKk — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2024

2022 QB Whirlwind

Unless your name is Brock Purdy, it was a bad idea to be part of the 2022 QB Draft Class. Three of the top names have been traded over the past few days in Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, and of course, Kenny Pickett.

Howell goes from the Commanders to Seahawks, Ridder from the Falcons to Cardinals, and Pickett cross-state from the Steelers to Eagles.

Of the nine quarterbacks drafted in 2022, only four are still with the team who took them: Tennessee’s Malik Willis, New England’s Bailey Zappe, Miami’s Skylar Thompson and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy.

Turns out, the best option at quarterback in 2022 was not to take one. And the best name is clearly and easily Purdy, the last pick of the draft. Panning out, it’s been a busy year for quarterbacks on the move, as Adam Schefter showed with this list of arms in new places.