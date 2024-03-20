Depot After Dark: Netflix ‘Receiver’ Series, Governor Backs Pittsburgh Draft, RG3 Controversial Advice

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 19.

Netflix Receiver Series

Following their popular “Quarterback” series, which was struggling to recruit a new cast of passers, Netflix has pivoted to announce its “Receiver” series that will soon premiere. WRs Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Deebo Samuel, and Amon-Ra St. Brown will appear along with tight end George Kittle (a working title of “Tight End” probably wasn’t as appealing to test audiences).

Governor Backs Draft

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is backing Pittsburgh’s bid to host a future NFL Draft. Shapiro sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell advocating for the league to bring the draft to Pittsburgh in either 2026 or 2027.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announces his support of the Steelers’ bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. Shapiro has written a letter of support for the effort which he has sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. pic.twitter.com/jwuBJw0P9K — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) March 19, 2024

“Today, Pittsburgh has established itself as one of the most dynamic cities on the East Coast – and the birthplace of professional football; Pittsburgh is the best choice in the country to host the NFL Draft,” Shapiro said via KDKA. “The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is excited and ready to work together to host this historic draft and show the country what Pennsylvania is all about.”

RG3’s Advice

Non-Steelers related though the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields is a consequence of their intent to take USC QB Caleb Williams with the top pick in April’s draft. But Robert Griffin III thinks Williams shouldn’t come to Chicago. In a Twitter video Monday, RG3 advised Williams to “pull an Eli Manning” and refuse to play for the Bears.

“This is about Caleb Williams and what team out there gives him the best chance to be successful,” Griffin said.

He went on to suggest Williams should go to the Washington Commanders, who hold the No. 2 pick. Williams is from the D.C. area, though it’s not like the Commanders are the model of a strong organization, either.

Hear his whole pitch below. Williams seems to have no issue with coming to Chicago, and the Fields’ deal certainly indicates that.

Caleb Williams should pull an Eli Manning and tell the Chicago Bears I AIN’T COMING. pic.twitter.com/g9Mx1cggsA — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 18, 2024

Jeudy, Browns Agree To Extension

Ten days after trading for the former first-round pick out of Alabama, the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have agreed to a new three-year extension worth $58 million, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

According to Rapoport, along with NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the extension with the Browns includes $41 million in guarantees.

The #Browns and WR @jerryjeudy have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero. The deal was negotiated by @equitysports CEO @chriscabott. pic.twitter.com/ozzyd4Qps8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Jeudy was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Browns on March 9 for a 2024 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. Last season with the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson, who is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jeudy hauled in 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

Jeudy is another weapon for Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson, who enters a pivotal third season with the Browns. He will team up with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore at receiver to give Watson and the Browns a strong trio of receivers, along with tight end David Njoku.