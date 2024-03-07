Depot After Dark: Freiermuth Camp, Benton Tries Pickleball, Charlie Batch Honored

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Freiermuth Camp

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth is holding a camp this summer to support youth football. He made the announcement yesterday, sharing this Instagram post.

According to the website he links to, the camp will take place on July 13 at Pine-Richland High School. It’s open to boys and girls, grades one through eight, with a $149 fee. They note each camper will also receive:

a souvenir autograph from Pat Freiermuth (item provided – outside items not permitted)

a camp team photo with Pat Freiermuth

a limited-edition Pat Freiermuth Football ProCamp t-shirt

additional upgrades available during checkout

This is the second year Freiermuth has held a youth camp.

Benton Tries Pickleball

When he’s not on the football field, NT Keeanu Benton can be found on the pickleball court. In an Instagram story he shared this photo of him holding a paddle, captioned with the promise of becoming a great player.

Maybe he can join Alex Highsmith, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and T.J. Watt. Just watch out for those grandmas who have game.

Charlie Batch Honored

Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Charlie Batch will be honored later this month at the Ireland Funds Pittsburgh Dinner Gaza. Held on March 20, Charlie Batch and Latasha Wilson-Batch will be honored with the Patricia R. Rooney Community Impact Award, given to those who help organize successful community initiatives.

Batch has run the Best of the Batch Foundation since 1999, helping many areas of the Pittsburgh and Western PA community. He has been named one of football’s nicest guys in Peter King’s farewell column. The award is named after Dan Rooney’s late wife, Patricia. Dan Rooney created the Ireland Fund in 1976, and the Steelers, with their Irish ownership, have strong ties to the country. Rooney would go on to serve as US Ambassador to Ireland and the team has hopes to soon play a game there.