Depot After Dark: Free Agent Fit, Graham Back In Philly, Potential Steelers Target Stands Out

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 9.

Lloyd Cushenberry Linked To Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a hole at center following the release of Mason Cole, and Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano thinks the Steelers could fill that hole with C Lloyd Cushenberry. The former Broncos center was Manzano’s prediction for Pittsburgh’s biggest signing this offseason.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers got it right by signing Isaac Seumalo last free agency and drafting offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. But the offensive line still needs work, and the biggest weakness might be at center. Cushenberry, who started 57 games for the Broncos, might be the best center on the market. ”

Cushenberry along with Mitch Morse are the two best centers on the market, and an expenditure to sign Cushenberry would likely eliminate center from Pittsburgh’s draft needs given that he’s still just 26 years old. The Steelers have been aggressive when it comes to upgrading their offensive line in recent seasons, and Cushenberry could be a guy the Steelers look to target, but it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Steelers go after a lower-tier center free agent and then draft someone in the middle rounds.

Brandon Graham Returning To Eagles

In this day and age, it’s rare for players to stick with one team for their whole career, but the Philadelphia Eagles seem intent on keeping Brandon Graham in Philly his whole career. After signing a one-year extension with the Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Graham will be an Eagle next season when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eagles are re-signing Brandon Graham to a one-year extension, ensuring that the 35-year-old defensive end returns to Philadelphia for a 15th season. pic.twitter.com/qotidnYeKs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2024

In other Eagles news, the team is reportedly listening to offers on DE Josh Sweat while fellow edge rusher Hassan Reddick has been granted permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. So while there may be some defensive turnover in Philly, Graham will remain with the team that drafted him back in 2010.

Mike Sainristil Named Combine Standout

Michigan CB Mike Sainristil was named one of Bucky Brooks’s Combine standouts, and Sainristil is a player that the Steelers could have a lot of interest in. The team needs a slot cornerback, and Sainristil said one of the players he likes to watch is former Steelers CB Mike Hilton. The team also had a formal meeting with him at the Combine.

Brooks was impressed with Sainristil’s fluidity, and he had a really solid performance in Indianapolis at the Combine by running a 4.47 40-yard dash along with a 40-inch vertical jump. It wouldn’t be a surprise for the Steelers to target him in the third round.