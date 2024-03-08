Depot After Dark: Franco’s Birthday, Combine Record Ratings, Best Steelers Speeches

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 7.

Franco’s Birthday

The Pittsburgh Steelers remembered and honored the late Franco Harris on what would’ve been his 74th birthday. The team tweeted this photo with accompanying message of Harris Thursday morning.

Remembering Franco Harris on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zWarDpGyhe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 7, 2024

Harris died in December 2022, days before his jersey was retired by the Steelers, only the third player in team history to receive such an honor. A four-time Super Bowl champ, Harris made the most iconic play in football history with his Immaculate Reception to beat the Oakland Raiders in the 1972 playoffs.

Combine Record Ratings

Everything NFL-related draws in big ratings. Even men running around in spandex. The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine drew monster ratings with over five million viewers on NFL Network. In total, it was the most-watched Combine since 2018. And the Saturday coverage of the quarterbacks, receivers, and running backs was the most-watched Day 3 Combine ever.

A little specific but still, highlighting the draw everything NFL is able to pull into its orbit.

🚨Combine Viewership🚨 2024 NFL Scouting Combine reaches over 5 million viewers on @nflnetwork! Most-watched Combine on @nflnetwork alone since 2018! Coverage of QB, WR & RB drills — most-watched Combine Day 3 on @nflnetwork on record! Release: https://t.co/o6gJ9xHf98 pic.twitter.com/v0K3CbeeUB — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) March 6, 2024

Best Steelers Speeches

On the heels of Jason Kelce’s fantastic retirement speech earlier this week, Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola was asked for his take on the best Steelers speeches. His answer was a good one, citing LB Jack Lambert and owner Dan Rooney’s speeches as they were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“If I could start my life all over again, I would be a professional football player, and you damn well better believe I would be a Pittsburgh Steeler,” Lambert ended his induction speech with in 1990.

And for Rooney.

“Then came the best team that ever played, the 1970s Steelers. There are times, though seldom, when everything comes together. When a group of young men become a special team…that happened in Pittsburgh. It was a glorious time.”

Two great speeches by two great men.

If you want to listen Lambert’s entire speech, click the link here.

If you want to check out Rooney’s, you can do so by clicking here.