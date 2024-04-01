Depot After Dark: Former Steelers Shine In UFL, Colquitt On Super Bowl XIII, Nacua Absolves Steelers Defense

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 31.

FORMER STEELERS SHINE IN UFL

Along with Anthony McFarland Jr.’s 28-yard touchdown and Brad Wing’s 40-yard touchdown pass that we wrote about earlier today, other former Steelers made their mark on the opening weekend of the UFL. Former Steelers WR Deon Cain caught a touchdown pass thrown by QB Matt Corral. He blew past the defensive backs and caught it over his shoulder for the score.

WHAT A RESPONSE BY THE STALLIONS 🔥 Matt Corral with a BEAUTY to Deon Cain 🎯 pic.twitter.com/onYxzxjg9l — UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024

CB Mark Gilbert, who was with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and then again in 2022 after a stint with the Detroit Lions also intercepted a pass on a hail mary attempt.

COLQUITT ON SUPER BOWL XIII

Former Steelers punter Craig Colquitt was recently on Football Is Family posted on Sports History Network’s YouTube channel and recalled the atmosphere of Super Bowl XIII. The game took place in Miami, Fla. at the Orange Bowl and the marked attendance was 79,484 people. According to Colquitt, the vast majority of those in attendance were pulling for the black and gold.

“Before the game when we pulled into the stadium, the parking lot we were in was completely filled with black and gold,” Colquitt said. “Literally, the bus [was] pushing people out of the way…I knew then really how big it was, and I was nervous at that time, anxious but that kind of made everything go cold and numb in my body.”

The Steelers went on to win that game against the Dallas Cowboys 35-31. The Cowboys may be dubbed as “America’s Team,” but Colquitt’s account of the atmosphere tells a different story.

NACUA ABSOLVES STEELERS DEFENSE

Many fell victim to the rookie sensation that was Puka Nacua in 2023. He re-wrote the history books when it comes to rookie wide receivers. The Steelers were no different in Week 7. They won 24-17, but Nacua had eight receptions for 154 yards. This was prior to Joey Porter Jr. taking over as a starter, so Levi Wallace was left covering him for much of the game. On one particular play, Nacua made a catch falling backwards along the sideline with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Wallace both tight in coverage. At first glance, it didn’t look like his feet were in, but after review it was indeed a catch.

On Maxx Crosby’s The Rush podcast posted on YouTube he was asked about that play.

“I caught one from Pittsburgh this year. I had a wheel route and [Stafford] let’s it go late, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Wallace are both sprinting, I go up it’s like a slight jump, the ball [was] just perfect.”

Can’t really blame the defenders in this case. Perfect throw, perfect catch.