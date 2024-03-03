Depot After Dark: Benton Cheers Prospect, Rooney’s Statement, Steelers WR Coach Leads Drills

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Benton Cheers Prospect

One year after participating in it, NT Keeanu Benton was watching the 2024 NFL Combine. He spent the day cheering on Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo. He shared a video of him thrilled for Guerendo’s strong Combine workout.

Not only was is a great workout, it’s one of the best performances by a running back in Combine history. According to Kent Lee Platte’s formula, Guerendo registered a 9.99 RAS, second-best of any running back since 1987.

Guerendo and Benton were teammates at Wisconsin before Benton made way to the draft and Guerendo transferred to Louisville. He rushed for over 600 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Cardinals.

Rooney’s Statement On Andy Russell

Following the news of former Pittsburgh Steelers LB Andy Russell’s death, Steelers Team President Art Rooney II issued a statement Saturday afternoon.

“He was one of the few players who Coach Chuck Noll kept on the team after he became our head coach in 1969. Andy was the team captain and his leadership was a critical part of Coach Noll’s development of the 70’s Steelers which paved the way to 4 Super Bowl Championships. We were excited to induct Andy into our inaugural Steelers’ Hall of Honor Class in 2017.”

Russell, who was 82, won two Super Bowls with the Steelers. Only playing for Pittsburgh throughout his NFL career, he remains one of the most underrated players of his era with several of his teammates believing he was worthy of joining them in the Hall of Fame.

Read Rooney’s full statement below.

Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Andy Russell: pic.twitter.com/9rPHCyMdbW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 2, 2024

Zach Azzanni On The Field

New Pittsburgh Steelers WRs Coach Zach Azzanni helped put a talented group of receivers through the paces during Saturday’s workout. Hired to replace Frisman Jackson, Azzanni was out there for the on-field drills. Receiver is regarded as one of the most talented classes of this year’s draft, headlined today with Texas WR Xavier Worthy setting a Combine record 4.21-40.

New Steelers WRs Coach Zach Azzanni working out the receivers at the Combine. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PzXBkUwnTm — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 2, 2024

Tyron Smith On The Move?

It sounds like Dallas Cowboys veteran OT Tyron Smith will be playing for a new team in 2024. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys aren’t expected to re-sign Smith.

“Smith will enter free agency and is unlikely to return to the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source. The longtime Cowboys left tackle will officially become a free agent when the new league year begins on March 13.”

The team’s first round pick in 2011, Smith’s spent his entire career with Dallas. An eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, injuries have hampered him in recent seasons and he hasn’t played more than 13 games since 2015. But when healthy, he remains a solid NFL left tackle. Now 33 years old, he’ll look for a new home in 2024.