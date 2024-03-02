Texas WR Xavier Worthy Sets Combine Record With 4.21 40-Time

Indianapolis, you have a new record. Texas WR Xavier Worthy set an NFL Combine record with a 4.21 40-time, breaking John Ross’ 2017 mark.

Worthy set the record on his second run after turning in an unofficial 4.25 40 during his first run. On his second, he ran an unofficial 4.22, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The official time checked in at 4.21, setting the record.

Fast on and off the field, Worthy caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns in 2023 for the Longhorns. He burst on scene as a freshman, scoring 12 times through the air and averaging nearly 16 yards per reception. He’s also served as Texas’ starting punt returner the past two seasons, averaging a blistering 16.9 yards per return in 2023, headlined by a 74-yard score against BYU.

Though the 40 time is record-setting, weight is one concern about his game. He came in at 165 pounds, even lighter than his 172-pound listing on the Texas’ team site. However, it’s common for players to cut weight ahead of the Combine to run as fast as possible. Worthy sure proved that.

Worthy’s 40-time immediately drew headlines from around the NFL. Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, one of football’s fastest players, reacted to the mark.

4.2 is crazy sheesh — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 2, 2024

Former NFL WR Desean Jackson, a gamebreaker in his day, shared a similar thought.

Young fella @XavierWorthy got ROLLERS 🏃🏾‍♂️🔥🔥 😳 4:22 sheeeeeeeeesh — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) March 2, 2024

NFL Network sent out an updated list of the fastest 40s in Combine history.

This year’s class of wide receivers is considered one of the deepest in draft history with potentially two dozen receives selected in the top 50 picks. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington’s Rome Odunze, and LSU’s Malik Nabers are regarded as the top three receivers in the draft. Others helped boost their stock with freaky workouts, including Texas’ AD Mitchell (4.34 40, 11’4″ broad at 205 pounds) and LSU’s Brian Thomas (4.38 40, 38.5-inch vertical at 209 pounds). We don’t have confirmation of the Steelers holding a formal meeting with Worthy but they interviewed several of the top receivers throughout the week.

According to Mock Draft Database, Worthy is currently viewed as a mid-second round pick. But that 40 time might’ve boosted his stock higher than that. Check out Jonathan Heitritter’s full report on Worthy below.