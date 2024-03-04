DeFabo: ‘Keep An Eye’ On Off-Ball LB In 2024 NFL Draft For Steelers

With Cole Holcomb’s recovery timeline uncertain, and Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson as the other other healthy, experienced linebackers on the roster, the inside linebacker position is slowly starting to become a major need this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

GM Omar Khan’s comments last week at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis certainly accelerated that discussion, too.

In a session with reporters, Khan stated that the Steelers have to address the inside linebacker position after having to patchwork it last season down the stretch following injuries to Holcomb and Kwon Alexander (torn Achilles).

For The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, it’s now a position to watch, especially early, in the 2024 NFL Draft for the Black and Gold.

“While the Steelers could again use free agency to fortify the position, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Pittsburgh thoroughly evaluate the top ’backers. Don’t expect them to go ILB in the first round (offensive line or corner is the most likely target here) but keep an eye on this area as the draft unfolds,” DeFabo writes for The Athletic.

Though DeFabo seemingly rules out an off-ball linebacker in the first round, that shouldn’t be the case, especially with the amount of attention the Steelers have given to a guy like Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper so far, both at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas and then at the Combine.

Cooper seems like a dark-horse candidate at No. 20 overall, or with a trade down in the first round to acquire more draft picks on Day 2 and Day 3. He’s that true chess-piece linebacker, one who can play all three downs. The 2023 consensus All-American defends the run well, can drop into coverage, handle man-to-man reps, and has an impressive pass rush arsenal to win as a blitzer or as a true edge defender, which A&M asked him to do at times last season.

If Cooper’s draft value is too rich for the Steelers, they could always turn their attention to Clemson’s Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who has the bloodlines the Steelers like, or even a guy like North Carolina’s Cedric Gray. Michigan’s Junior Colson and Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg also had formal meetings with the Steelers at the Combine, so the Steelers are very clearly doing their homework on the inside linebacker position.

An argument can be made that maybe the first or second round in today’s NFL is too early to spend on an off-ball linebacker, but if the Steelers like the guy and see a clear fit, and he’s a talented player? Make the move.

It’s one I’ve been pounding the table for all offseason, and now it appears the Steelers are getting to that point at the position too.