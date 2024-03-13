Brandt: Bold Move For Patrick Queen Might Not Be Enough For Steelers’ ‘Most Important Season In A Decade’

The words “bold” and “free agency” don’t exactly go together all that often — if ever — when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
But it’s a new age, and GM Omar Khan sure has liked getting involved on the open market.
On Tuesday, he made a major splash, landing standout linebacker Patrick Queen on a three-year, $41 million deal, snagging the All-Pro linebacker away from the Baltimore Ravens in a rather shocking move.
It was quite bold and plugged a major hole for the Steelers, but for Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt, it might not be bold enough as the Steelers enter, to him, a critical period.
“This coming season is the most important Pittsburgh Steelers season in a decade. In a decade, because they are in a terrible, terrible drought right now. This is an awful time for Steelers football. I’m just gonna be candid like that. They haven’t won a playoff game in seven years. Seven years. That is way beneath the standard there,” Brandt said, according to video via his Twitter page. “And you can say all you want. Mike Tomlin never had a losing season, as you guys know. I have found that quote now to become, become not only overused and beaten to a pulp, but really pathetic.
“The ‘We got to the playoffs last year and lost in the wild card round,’ guys, that’s Browns stuff. That’s Bengals stuff. I don’t care that you’ve never had a losing season. I don’t care that you’ve made it to the wild-card and lose. That’s not what the Steelers stand for. …And I say that with admiration and respect for what [Tomlin] stands for and the standard. It’s not good enough. This is a terrible drought. It is a famine for the Steelers right now.”
After going 10-7 last season and losing in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills on the road, the Steelers entered a critical offseason still needing to figure out the quarterback position, continuing to rebuild their offensive and defensive lines, and addressing their secondary as well.
So far, the Steelers have addressed the quarterback position with the imminent signing of Russell Wilson, fixed the punting position with the addition of Cameron Johnston, and then landed the big fish at inside linebacker in Patrick Queen, before then trading away wide receiver Diontae Johnson for cornerback Donte Jackson. It’s been a solid offseason so far for the Steelers, but in Brandt’s eyes, they must do more, period.
“…This is not what we signed up for as any sort of Steeler supporter, enthusiast or someone who goes as a fan to the stadium to be a fan. This is not it,” Brandt said. “So if you’re making a bold move and kind of breaking character and team building and getting Russell Wilson ’cause you think he’s cheap and maybe he has upside, great. If you’re gonna poach from the Ravens, great. Because the Ravens, they’re winning playoff games, the Bengals have been winning playoff games. The Browns have won a playoff game against the Steelers since the Steelers last won a playoff game. It’s not right.
“The NFL gods are pissed off about this. The Steelers fans should be pissed off about this if this is as bold as they’re gonna get. I don’t know if it’s bold enough. They gotta be bolder in the draft and they gotta fix this thing because Mike Tomlin loses in the playoffs. I don’t care what he does in the regular season. I like Mike Tomlin. I think he’s one of the best coaches. This will not do. The drought must end. Somebody do something because this is not Steeler football.”
It’s hard to disagree with anything Brandt said.
Yes, the Steelers have been bold with their moves so far this offseason. But is it enough? Maybe. Maybe not.
The Steelers went 10-7 last season with three different starting quarterbacks all while managing a number of injuries defensively that had it looking like a M*A*S*H unit late in the year. Somehow, someway, the Steelers found a way.
But it didn’t get them over the hump to win a playoff game.
Winning playoff games and making deep runs is what it’s all about for the Steelers. It hasn’t been that way in recent years, and now the Steelers are entering a pivotal season.
The offseason moves have been strong, but it’s fair to ask for more from Omar Khan and the Steelers, period.