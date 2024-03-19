Bears TE Cole Kmet: ‘Really Upsetting’ To Lose Former Teammate Justin Fields, But Happy For His Next Chapter

In the end, what needed to happen between the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields happened, with the latter being traded away more than a month before the 2024 NFL Draft in which the Bears hold the No. 1 pick and will presumably select USC quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall.

But the trade of Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is still a bit upsetting for Fields’ former teammates, including Chicago tight end Cole Kmet.

Appearing on the CHGO Bears Podcast for CHGO Sports Tuesday morning, Kmet said it’s really upsetting to lose Fields, who was a great teammate and friend of his, but he added that he’s excited for the next chapter of Fields’ career.

“I was planning to hit the city and go out, but then I got a call from [Bears head coach Matt Eber]Flus and the people with the Bears and decided to stay in after the news with Justin,” Kmet said on the CHGO Bears podcast, according to video via the CHGO YouTube page. “Obviously, really upsetting that it came to that, and where it was at that moment, but you kind of felt like the writing was on the wall with that.”

Kmet, who had just gotten done with a charity Polar Plunge for the Illinois Special Olympics, was set to hit the city for St. Patrick’s Day festivities. As he stated though, the news of Fields’ trade to the Steelers changed those plans as it was rather upsetting for the fourth-year tight end, who is coming off of a career season for the Bears in 2023.

In Chicago, the two spent three seasons together and had quite a bit of success connecting through the air. In 40 games together, Fields and Kmet hooked up for 133 receptions for 1,384 yards and 10 touchdowns. Together, the two were rather strong. Kmet was largely the lone target at times for Fields in the passing game as the Bears struggled to identify receivers in Fields’ first few years, leading to Kmet being that steady presence.

Though he’s upset to see his friend and teammate get traded with the Bears hitting the reset button at the QB position, Kmet is excited for Fields’ opportunity in Pittsburgh where he gets a chance to continue to grow and develop and hopefully have a long career.

“You just kind of hoped that Justin could find a situation that he was comfortable with, and I know that they were trying to do right by him, and it seems like they were able to do that for the most part,” Kmet said of Fields landing with the Steelers. “So I’m glad things kind of came to an end with that whole situation and Justin’s able to kind of start over and move on with his career in Pittsburgh and all that. So wishing him nothing but the best.”

The Bears certainly did right by Fields, in turn potentially hindering the package they got back for the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But Fields wanted to go to the Steelers and GM Ryan Poles did right by him, sending him to Pittsburgh where he’ll back up Russell Wilson in 2024.