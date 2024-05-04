Mike Golic Jr. On Justin Fields Returning Kicks: ‘Have To Imagine’ Danny Smith Was Upset About Public Discussion

When the Steelers traded for Justin Fields this offseason, many fans were hoping the young quarterback could be rejuvenated with a new change of scenery, potentially becoming the Steelers’ quarterback of the future. Now, there’s more talk about Fields being used as a kick returner than as a quarterback, at least according to Jaylen Warren. Whether fans will actually see Fields used in this capacity is yet to be seen, but it certainly makes for an interesting conversation, especially if it does come true.

On a recent episode of his podcast GoJo and Golic, Mike Golic Jr., a former offensive lineman in the NFL and current analyst, broke down why this news getting out would frustrate Danny Smith, the Steelers’ special team’s coordinator, and also why it isn’t the worst idea in the world.

“I can tell you one thing for certain, Danny Smith, who is among the more creative special teams coaches in the NFL, I’d have to imagine was pissed that this got talked about publicly. Because one thing special teams coaches love is the element of surprise, and now that is all gone here,” Golic said about how Smith would feel hearing a potential strategy get leaked. “I actually kind of look at this and go, this is the kind of tinkering that should all be on the table with the new NFL kickoff rules. It is an entirely different format that’s gonna give way to, I think, a lot of creativity in this particular area, while people are figuring out the best way to do this amongst the new rules.”

Golic is correct in that Smith is more than likely at least a little miffed about this kind of information getting leaked, assuming Smith’s initial comment that Warren passed on wasn’t just a passing remark or a joke. While it could be that Fields as a kick returner isn’t a serious suggestion someone on the team posed, Golic’s idea about getting creative with the new kickoff rules means it shouldn’t be entirely out of the realm of possibilities. If that is true, then it’s a strategy that is best kept secret. Now, teams will have at least a little less panic if Fields does indeed trot out onto the field with the kick return unit.

Golic’s positivity on this subject may seem questionable, but he makes a good point about Fields’ athletic ability being a great weapon that may be best used on special teams if he isn’t the team’s starting quarterback. Think of Fields as an updated version of former Steelers’ quarterback Kordell Stewart. Golic also began his NFL career with the Steelers in 2013, albeit only through the preseason, but he does have experience being around Smith, so there is some insight there.

If he does become the starting quarterback, either as a result of an injury to Russell Wilson or simply because coach’s believe he gives the team its best chance at success, then consider this discussion as as if it never happened. Danny Smith is a creative individual, but risking the starting quarterback on special teams isn’t creative. It’s insanity.