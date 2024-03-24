After Hoping To Land One Of Them, Omar Khan Credited For Adding Russell Wilson And Justin Fields

Over the course of just a few weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback conversation shifted wildly and dramatically. First, it seemed the team would generally stand pat. Re-sign Mason Rudolph, have him compete with Kenny Pickett. Then, it appeared they would court Russell Wilson as stronger competition, and likely a new starter, against Pickett. That idea was tossed aside from the Steelers made the shock move to trade Pickett, reportedly at his request, followed by acquiring Justin Fields 24 hours later.

Even the Steelers seem surprised by how much things shifted. Speaking with reporters in Orlando ahead of this week’s Owners Meetings, Tomlin indicated the team’s plan was to acquire Wilson or Fields, having “zeroed in” on one of them, Tomlin said via the Tribune-Review’s Joe Rutter. In the end, they landed both. And Tomlin gave GM Omar Khan credited for getting it done.

Mike Tomlin said Steelers went into offseason knowing they would add to QB room with only one on roster. He said they "zeroed in" on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Thought they could get one but credited Omar Khan for getting both. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) March 24, 2024

Pittsburgh took advantage of unique situations to land both players. Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos in the largest dead money hit ever of $85 million. And based on the language of his contract, the Broncos are on the hook for his 2024 salary, only offset by whatever amount he would sign for with another team. That allowed Wilson to sign a deal worth the league minimum $1.2 million with the Steelers while getting paid the rest of his $39 million by the Broncos. A cheap, one-year rental for Pittsburgh to evaluate, even if Wilson is the frontrunner to start. A circumstance that doesn’t often occur.

Dealing Pickett necessitated another experienced quarterback. That’s when Pittsburgh got a deal done with Fields who was running out of places to be traded to. Without a clear chance to start anywhere, Fields reportedly asked the Bears to deal him to the Steelers, Chicago turning down stronger offers to oblige and send him to Pittsburgh. The Steelers got Fields, a starting quarterback the last three years, for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick. The selection will increase to a fourth-rounder should Fields play 51 percent of the offense’s snaps this season. While he clearly wasn’t as valued by the league as the media perceived, it’s still a tremendous deal and low-risk investment into a player with upside.

In addition to revamping the quarterback room, Omar Khan and the Steelers signed ILB Patrick Queen to the largest free agent deal in franchise history. They also added solid fits in SS DeShon Elliott and P Cameron Johnston.

There’s still outstanding question about Wilson, Fields, and how far either could take Pittsburgh. But the room is stronger than it was to end the 2023 season. It’s clear the organization feels the urgency of a seven-year playoff drought and though their aspirations remain a Lombardi, they need to make it past Wild Card weekend first.