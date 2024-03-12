After His Release, Patrick Peterson Says Joey Porter Jr. Lacks Veteran Mentor

Patrick Peterson understands the business of football. But he thinks being cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers isn’t just bad for him but bad for CB Joey Porter Jr. too. On the latest edition of his All Things Covered podcast, Peterson says Pittsburgh is doing Porter a disservice by not having a veteran to keep showing him the way.

“I wanna be able to help Joey to help his career to continue to flourish,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden. “Joey can be so special, man. But he has no one there that can help him get to where he want to go. That has the experience to help him go where he wants to go.

“And if the Pittsburgh Steelers have the aspiration of Joey being what they want him to be. I mean, I know free agency is coming up. Obviously, they have decisions to make. But at the same time, what other guy wouldn’t you want to have around teaching the young pup? I’ve done everything that y’all want him to be.”

Patrick Peterson was released by the team on Friday ahead of a roster bonus that was due later this week. He signed a two-year deal last offseason in the hopes of finishing out his career with Pittsburgh. Now, he’s likely looking for a new team.

Replacing the departed Cam Sutton last year, Peterson was brought in part due to his experience and leadership. A former first-round pick who has enjoyed a tremendous NFL career, one that will end in the Hall of Fame, he used 2023 to expand his versatility while acting as a big brother for Porter, the team’s first of two second-round picks last April. Peterson wore many hats for the Steelers, playing outside corner, slot corner, and transitioning to safety when injuries and suspensions robbed the team of all their depth.

But he also served as a mentor in that cornerback room, a young group overall featuring the likes of Porter, fellow rookie Cory Trice Jr. and midseason addition Darius Rush. Throughout the year, Peterson talked Porter up, as he did in this conversation, and Porter credited Peterson for showing him the ropes.

“Pat Pete’s has always been on my side since I’ve been in the door,” Porter said in late September. “Always trying to give me tips and nuggets and he stay on that. We come in earlier throughout the day just to get extra film work and he’s just really trying to help me understand the defense and what’s going on on the opposite side.”

After an intentional slow start to the season to ease Porter into playing time, he became a starter by midseason and quickly ended up as the Steelers’ top cornerback. For the first time since Ike Taylor roamed the field, Porter travelled with opposing top wide receivers and held his own. Enjoying a strong rookie season, he was a finalist for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Now, Patrick Peterson is out the door. Though he didn’t rule out the possibility of returning to the Steelers at a later date and presumably, for a reduced salary, Pittsburgh is likely to target cornerback in the offseason. It’s possible the Steelers look for another veteran presence, though it’ll be hard for anyone to top what Peterson offered in that role.

Still, there’s a football element to it and Peterson’s skills were declining, no longer having the speed to play outside corner. In that respect, releasing Peterson may have been the right decision but it could come at the cost of the Steelers’ top corner learning all he can about the game.