Early Birds Get The Worm: Joey Porter Jr. Says He And Patrick Peterson Put In Extra Film Study Together

When you are new to a new job, it usually helps to put in a little extra work for you to better adjust and get a handle of your duties and responsibilities.

That’s what rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. has been doing since he got drafted by the Steelers this spring. He routinely was the first one down to the practice field when the team was at Latrobe during training camp while also getting extra work on the side with veteran CB Patrick Peterson, who has taken Porter under his wing in his first season in Pittsburgh.

Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. the first Steeler to walk down the stairs today for early on-field work ahead of practice. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 28, 2023

Porter was asked about his relationship with Peterson and how he’s been helping him out as Porter’s reps have started to increase in recent weeks. Porter pointed out that the two still get plenty of work in together prior to practice and team meetings as he continually works to get up to speed, being ready for whatever opportunities Pittsburgh gives him.

“Pat Pete’s has always been on my side since I’ve been in the door,” Porter said to the media via video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Always trying to give me tips and nuggets and he stay on that. We come in earlier throughout the day just to get extra film work and he’s just really trying to help me understand the defense and what’s going on on the opposite side.”

If you want to be good in the National Football League, that often requires more work outside of what is required. Porter and Peterson have taken up the routine of coming in before team activities to go over the film, breaking down their previous performances as well as previewing their next opponent so that they can make the necessary adjustments to put their best foot forward in that matchup.

Porter’s play in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns along with CB Levi Wallace getting banged up led to him getting more snaps against Las Vegas, playing 27 defensive ones. He’s been relegated to sub-package work with Peterson and Wallace starting ahead of him on the outside, playing mainly in Pittsburgh’s dime defense. Still, Porter has made the most of his opportunities, grading out well, according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics. As the old saying goes, the early bird gets the worm, and continued work with Peterson prior to practice and team meetings, could very well lead to an expanded role on defense for the rookie corner.