After Busy Offseason, Steelers See Small Bump In Power Rankings

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers have made several major moves that reshape their offense and defense, they’ve only seen a small jump in NFL.com’s latest power rankings. Though these lists mean little in the middle of March with the NFL draft still five weeks away, the bulk of free agency is over, painting a clearer picture of the direction and outlook for each team ahead of 2024.

Eric Edholm ranks the Steelers 13th leaguewide in his latest power rankings, praising GM Omar Khan’s ability to upgrade at quarterback:

“So on the surface, the fascinating double dip at QB with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields appears to be a promising upgrade. If Wilson fails, Fields could step in with 38 career starts and one clear superpower (running) that could keep the team afloat or even give it a shot in the arm. Hat tip to GM Omar Khan for finding a creative way to upgrade the position that has been the Steelers’ most frustrating over the past few seasons, and without an abundance of resources.”

The Steelers convinced Wilson to sign with them over other prospective suitors, the nine-time Pro Bowler inking a one-year deal with the team. Unhappy with the move and his standing, Kenny Pickett requested a trade out of the city. He was flipped to Philadelphia the same day Wilson officially inked his deal. That opened the door for the Steelers to revisit Justin Fields, giving up only a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick for him. It’s the biggest offseason shift ever at quarterback for a franchise frustrated by its long stretch of playoff futility.

While the Steelers got better under center, they only moved up one spot from Edholm’s previous power rankings. And they still rank last in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens (No. 3), Cincinnati Bengals (No. 9), and Cleveland Browns (No. 12), proof of how competitive their division is. The draft will be the next opportunity to significantly upgrade each team’s roster before the start of the season really comes into focus. From now until then, the Steelers will have to find a wide receiver and center to inspire more confidence.

The top team in the league is the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. In last are the Carolina Panthers, though they’ve at least improved their wide receiver group with the addition of Diontae Johnson.