Willl Steep Cap Increase Save Patrick Peterson’s Job?

Will the steep increase in the salary cap save Patrick Peterson’s job in Pittsburgh?

Like the rest of the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers have more cap space to work with this offseason than the forecast suggested, raising questions about how they use the money. One side effect we might see is some veterans saving their jobs.

With more resources to work with, the Steelers may feel less inclined to part with DB Patrick Peterson, for example. Due nearly $7 million for the 2024 season, he no longer seems equipped for a full-time outside role. He still brings value through his diverse skill set, leadership, and communication, however.

Pittsburgh is likely to pursue an outside starting cornerback between now and the start of the regular season. At the very least, they need to bring in somebody they can develop in that role. If Peterson isn’t a full-time starter for the Steelers, however, you have to question your valuation

The valuation process changes when the size of the pie increases, however. The salary cap is about $10 million more than projections showed, which is certainly a substantial figure. But there are a great many ways you can spend that money.

The fact is the Steelers could save $6,850,000 in cash and cap space by releasing Peterson, which is tempting. But you do have to replace him, and they have no compelling in-house options. Even Levi Wallace and James Pierre are pending free agents. 2023 draft sleeping Cory Trice Jr. has ACL rehab to worry about this offseason.

Perhaps most importantly, this is about what the team will do, rather than what fans might wish them to do. Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged in his final press conference they have decisions to make about Peterson’s future.

They have more cap room to work with than when he made that statement, so how has that shifted the conversation over the past month or so? They have gained cap compliance through roster cuts, so they haven’t even tackled restructures and other adjustments yet.

