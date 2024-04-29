McFadden: ‘Explosive Playmaker’ Steelers Are Targeting Isn’t Patrick Peterson

Bryant McFadden is teasing a big move. And it’s not Patrick Peterson.

Earlier today, McFadden tweeted that Steelers’ GM Omar Khan is close to adding an “explosive playmaker” to the roster. Though it was an incredibly vague tweet designed to drum up speculation, McFadden has confirmed who it’s not: Patrick Peterson.

According to 93.7 The Fan, McFadden told the station that the move does not involve Peterson.

“McFadden, now with CBS Sports, confirmed to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi that the deal is not for his cousin, cornerback Patrick Peterson.”

Peterson, of course, is not an “explosive playmaker” but the his close relationship with McFadden, the two cousins share a podcast together, made it easy to connect those two dots. But it’s evidently someone else, leading speculation to the team making a big move for a wide receiver.

Who? Perhaps it’s the Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton, part of trade rumors throughout the month. Unhappy with his situation in Denver, Sutton reportedly isn’t attending workouts. Denver drafted Oregon WR Troy Franklin in the fourth round on Saturday. Sutton caught 10 touchdown passes last season.

It could be one of the top free agent names in WRs DJ Chark or Michael Gallup. Chark brings speed, averaging at least 15 yards per catch in each of his last three seasons. Gallup, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver, caught two touchdowns last season.

Of course, there have been plenty of rumors and rumblings about 49ers receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. But those have quieted down post-draft, even with the team’s selection of first round pick WR Ricky Pearsall.

Even if it’s a receiver and not a cornerback, the Steelers have a big need at slot corner. They’ve yet to fill the void left by Peterson’s release and Chandon Sullivan hitting free agency.

For now, McFadden isn’t saying who it is. But if his information is accurate, we’ll get an answer soon enough.