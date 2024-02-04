Why Is Steelers’ Hiring Of Arthur Smith So Unpopular?

Why is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ hire of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator so unpopular?

Poor Artie. The guy hadn’t even signed a contract yet, and people already wanted him fired. Gotta be rough. He’s not even getting the benefit of a favorable comparison against the widespread disapproval of his predecessor, Matt Canada.

The Steelers have a new full-time offensive coordinator for the first time since 2021. Such a long time ago, I know. Arthur Smith rose up the ranks of the Tennessee Titans organization, ultimately resurrecting their offense as coordinator. His work with QB Ryan Tannehill and RB Derrick Henry earned him head coaching consideration, landing such a title with the Atlanta Falcons.

Seeing his prospects for an equivalent job during this hiring cycle virtually non-existent, he accepted a demotion back to coordinator. He landed the first job for which he interviewed. He reportedly had other teams lined up, but the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t let him leave.

Steelers fans seem to wish that they had. His tenure with the Falcons, which included service as a play caller, has soured many on his abilities. He has drawn criticism for squandering the talents of WR Drake London, TE Kyle Pitts, and RB Bijan Robinson. Fair or foul, that’s the perception with which he rides into Pittsburgh in 2024.

Many, including Steelers fans, also question Arthur Smith’s ability to coach quarterbacks in spite of his success with Tannehill. And given that the Steelers have third-year QB Kenny Pickett who needs developing, that’s a pretty glaring concern. Not that fans of the team haven’t already given up on him, as well.

The bottom line is nobody’s opinion matters here. At least not yet. Smith is going to get his opportunity to run the offense, and public opinion will go where the offense goes. People might not like the move now, but they will if he succeeds.

It’s worth noting that public criticism isn’t entirely irrelevant, though. Tomlin admitted that with Canada, things reached a point where he couldn’t properly do his job. He cited that as one of the reasons he elected to move on, according to Tony Dungy.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason to look forward to.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Kenny Pickett the guy? Will he get another season’s reprieve without a serious challenge? How will the team address the depth chart? Do they re-sign Mason Rudolph, one of the few significant unrestricted free agents?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?