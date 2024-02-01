‘It’s A Valid Concern’: Peter King Believes Lack Of QB Development Looms Over Arthur Smith

One of the biggest gripes regarding the reported hiring of Arthur Smith as the next offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers centers on the concerns that the 42-year-old former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons never quite developed that piece he needed at the quarterback position.

After having great success with Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee during the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Titans, Smith went to Atlanta and never figured out the quarterback position.

Names like Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder flamed out, which ultimately cost Smith his job.

Now, he’s tasked with turning the Steelers’ offense around after a rough few seasons, and at the forefront of that is developing quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is entering his third season.

For NBC Sports’ Peter King, who appeared on the Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan Thursday morning, that concern regarding Smith is a valid one though he does love the hiring by the Steelers.

“Well, if you go back and look at the good fortune he had, I think probably Ryan Tannehill played pretty well under Arthur Smith. Now, obviously the last couple of years it hasn’t worked out. Marcus Mariota mostly last year, and Desmond Ritter mostly this year,” King said regarding Smith and his struggles to develop quarterbacks in Atlanta, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “And both of those guys, I’m not saying those two guys got ’em fired, but they helped. They just are not quality NFL quarterbacks and Smith was not able to develop them into that. And so I think the way I look at that is, I think that’s a valid concern, obviously a valid concern, but I think that you’ve gotta give him a chance with this guy.”

Unless the Steelers do an about-face and chase the big fish in free agency or via trade, whether that’s Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield or someone else, they are going to hand Smith the reins to Kenny Pickett, hoping that he can help turn things around for the former first-round pick who played rather poorly last season before getting hurt.

After having great success with Tannehill in 2019 and 2020, helping him become a Pro Bowl quarterback and throwing 55 touchdowns over two seasons, there is some hope for Smith and Pickett, considering Pickett has some good traits that line up with Tannehill and what made him so good in Tennessee.

Then again, Smith hand-picked guys like Mariota and Ridder and never figured things out with them despite great talent around them in Atlanta.

The concerns about Smith and being able to develop a quarterback are real — and valid. He hasn’t quite done it yet. But he does have that track record with Tannehill, so there is some hope.

As King stated, you have to give Smith a chance in at least 2024 to get Pickett turned around. If not, next offseason will be a pivotal one for the Steelers at the position.