Can Better Offensive Coordinator ‘Fix’ Kenny Pickett?

Can a better offensive coordinator “fix” QB Kenny Pickett?

This is the question the Pittsburgh Steelers intend to answer this offseason. They decided to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada in-season, obviously certain they could do better next year. And Kenny Pickett has to be a central part of that. Even if the Steelers remain “extremely confident” in him.

To be honest, it’s unfortunate that most of the fanbase has already decided to make up its mind about Pickett. At least based on internet activity, which is perhaps not entirely accurate. It seems as though most are done with Pickett, have no belief in his ability to get better, and wouldn’t mind trading him for a case of Iron City.

And that’s not because I have any especial affinity for Pickett or animosity toward any other quarterback who will remain nameless at this time. I just think in 95 percent of cases for starters, the jury is still out going into Year Three.

I’m slow to judgment by nature. However, I always find it frustrating when people are quick to give up on a relatively inexperienced player. Anybody who is two years into his career falls into that category for me regardless of number of starts. I offer this only as a prelude in the hopes of getting more responses than just a pithy “no”. Hopefully we can get some thoughtful responses here, even if they ultimately amount to “no”.

With that in mind, also note that this is a hypothetical question. I’m not asking if the Steelers’ next offensive coordinator will get Pickett to where he needs to be. I’m simply asking whether, if he were put in a better system, he could be a viable NFL starter. If he can’t, the Steelers have a big problem.

His utterly terrible touchdown percentage has been highlighted on numerous occasions, more than one of them by me. Literally nobody in NFL history has thrown 500 or more passes with a lower touchdown rate. And I am of the belief that throwing touchdowns is an important part of a quarterback’s job. He hasn’t shown that yet.

But do we know that he can’t find the end zone more often? I mean, he was finding the end zone more often. Though it’s not incredible, he had five touchdown passes in the first five games. At least that’s a 3.14-percent rate, which, granted, still would have ranked 25th in 2023.

