Which Starting Position Makes Most Sense To Address In Free Agency?

Which starting position makes the most sense for the Steelers to address in outside free agency?

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t have trouble complying with the salary cap, but they won’t have ample resources for free agency. Odds are they will be able to afford just one or two low- to mid-level free agents to plug holes.

And so the circumstances beg the question, for which starting position does free agency make the most sense for the Steelers? They will probably not afford a top-level quarterback. Mind you, this prompt addresses outside free agency, so re-signing Mason Rudolph is beside the point.

Consideration of who the free agents are is a good starting point. You can peruse Over the Cap’s lists of pending free agents to get you started and branch out from there. You also must consider the Steelers’ needs, naturally, and the likelihood of addressing them in the draft.

The offensive line has been a key target in free agency past two years. Will the Steelers make that a free agency priority three years in a row? They likely need two new linemen: a center and a tackle. Tackles are often more expensive, but perhaps you can find an affordable bridge right tackle. Jonah Williams, perhaps.

Wide receiver is another target area, given the Steelers are likely to release Allen Robinson II. Somebody like Tyler Boyd could fit into the slot role. I could see them signing a cornerback as well, though we may not celebrate whoever they sign.

Here’s one: how about punter? They already released Pressley Harvin III so it’s a screaming need. I’m not a punting expert but there are some notable names on the list if they reach market. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Tommy Townsend helped them win the Super Bowl. Braden Mann is a free agent again after the best season of his career with a 43.8-yard net. He competed against but lost to Harvin in 2023.

Share your thoughts below. Which starting position do you feel is most reasonable for the Steelers to address in outside free agency? Do you want to replace Mason Cole with a veteran or draft a rookie?

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Kenny Pickett the guy? Will he get another season’s reprieve without a serious challenge? How will the team address the depth chart? Do they re-sign Mason Rudolph, one of few significant unrestricted free agents?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?