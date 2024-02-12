What One Kansas City Chiefs Player Would You Put On Steelers’ Roster (Other Than Mahomes)?

What one player not named Patrick Mahomes would you add from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Steelers’ roster?

Well, my friends, we officially have another dynasty on our hands. The Green Bay Packers owned the 60s. The Steelers had the 70s. The 49ers, the 80s, and the Cowboys the 90s. The era of the New England Patriots is finally over. Now we are in Kansas City Chiefs territory.

Kansas City has been the best team in the NFL for the past five seasons, reaching the Super Bowl four times and winning it three times, including last night. They have reached the conference finals every single season. Even in a “down” year, they still managed to win the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes is undeniable, but they are so much more than that. Andy Reid is a Hall of Fame head coach, and Steve Spagnuolo remains underrated. But that roster is impressive as well. It would be a shame if something were to happen to it.

Let’s say something does. A Chiefs player falls out of the back of the truck with Mahomes behind the wheel. In your ideal scenario, who is it? Factor everything into consideration, including the Steelers’ current roster, age, salary, etc. Only one caveat: if you pick Travis Kelce, please select an alternate choice as well.

A more reasonable fictional scenario: the Kansas City Chiefs fold their organization and the roster is disbursed through a special draft. The Steelers pick third and Mahomes and Kelce are already off the board. You’re picking for Pittsburgh. You inherit that player as he is now, at his age and his salary (and future salary).

Do you go with a young up-and-comer on a rookie contract like CB Trent McDuffie? Another starting cornerback is a pressing need. How about Chris Jones? He commands top dollar, but he’s still got some prime years left at 29. Or do you plug up the offensive line and redo the 2021 NFL Draft, bringing C Creed Humphrey along? Do you have somebody else in mind? Share your thoughts below.

The Steelers’ 2023 season has been put out of its misery, ending as so many have before in recent years: a disappointing, blowout playoff loss. The only change-up lately is when they miss the playoffs altogether. But with the Buffalo Bills stamping them out in the Wildcard Round, they have another long offseason ahead.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Is Kenny Pickett the guy? Will he get another season’s reprieve without a serious challenge? How will the team address the depth chart? Do they re-sign Mason Rudolph, one of few significant unrestricted free agents?

The Steelers are swirling with more questions this offseason than usual, frankly, though the major free agent list is less substantial than usual. It’s just a matter of…what happens next? Where do they go from here? How do they find the way forward?