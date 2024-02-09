Watch: The Depot 180 — February 9 — Episode 392

Episode 392 — Feb. 9, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a few coaches hired to their offensive coaching staff. Zach Azzanni was brought in from the New York Jets’ staff to serve in the same role. Tom Arth who previously worked with the Chargers as their pass-game coordinator is the new quarterback coach, and Mateo Kambui is an assistant likely to help with the offensive line. Kambui followed Arthur Smith from Atlanta.

In today’s episode I discuss the new hires as well as the Steelers that were relevant at the NFL Honors event on Thursday night including Cam Heyward being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

