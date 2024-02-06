Watch: The Depot 180 — February 6 — Episode 391

Episode 391 — Feb. 6, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The city of Pittsburgh is one step closer to hosting an NFL Draft sometime in the next few years after the Pittsburgh Stadium Authority unanimously voted to approve an agreement with the Steelers, the NFL, and other Pittsburgh-related councils to move forward with the next steps.

In today’s episode, I talk about the prospects of hosting a draft in Pittsburgh, the possibility of playing Week One in Brazil, moving on from a few assistant coaches, and who could be on the short list to become the next WR coach in Pittsburgh.

