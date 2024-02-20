Watch: The Depot 180 — February 20 — Episode 394

Episode 394 — Feb. 20, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The rumor mill is in full swing with the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to their quarterback situation. From Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and Russell Wilson, all the way on down to Taylor Heinicke and Joe Flacco, everybody is busy at work trying to solve the Steelers’ quarterback issues. In today’s episode I discuss why the most likely outcome is the status quo with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph including comments from Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin.

