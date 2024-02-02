Watch: The Depot 180 — February 2 — Episode 390

Episode 390 — Feb. 2, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Team President Art Rooney II talked to the media earlier in the week and provided his annual state of the franchise media tour where he discusses a number of topics.

In today’s episode I discuss some of the most interesting topics that came from that including Mike Tomlin’s future and the offensive coordinator hire. I also talk about the Steelers’ new OC Arthur Smith and some key factors to consider in that hire.

