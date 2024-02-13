Watch: The Depot 180 — February 13 — Episode 393

Episode 393 — Feb. 13, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers were busy in the days immediately following the Super Bowl with a trio of players released and a coach reportedly extended. In today’s episode I talk about the release of OT Chukwuma Okorafor, P Pressley Harvin III, and QB Mitch Trubisky and the extension of RB coach Eddie Faulkner. I also go in depth on the Steelers’ history of punters and how they will need to invest in the position once again, possibly in the draft.

