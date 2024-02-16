The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ New Coaches, Shrine Bowl Prospects, Colbert Comments & More

Season 14, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, which was recorded Thursday night, Alex Kozora and Josh Carney jump right into talking about the East-West Shrine Bowl, getting Josh’s perspective from the week in Dallas looking at some 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

Josh went about highlighting some of his top prospects from the Shrine Bowl who could be fits for the Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Florida State cornerback Renardo Green and Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers.

Alex and Josh then talk about the recent report from The Draft Network regarding the Steelers meeting with West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester at the Shrine Bowl and how he could potentially fit in Pittsburgh in the trenches.

Following talk about the East-West Shrine Bowl, Alex and Josh get into the recent coaching hires, giving additional thoughts on Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. Josh did a deeper dive on Azzanni following his hiring and gives his thoughts on what Azzanni brings to the table as the next receivers coach in Pittsburgh.

Later, Josh defends his take on the Steelers needing to be aggressive at the punter position in the 2024 NFL Draft, specifically regarding Iowa’s Tory Taylor and BYU’s Ryan Rehkow, following the release of Pressley Harvin III.

Alex and Josh also cover recent comments made by former Steelers’ GM Kevin Colbert regarding his view on analytics and the backlash that those comments received earlier in the week.

Finally, Alex and Josh wrap up the 66-minute show with thoughts on the QB rumor carousel regarding the Steelers and featuring the likes of Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph and Justin Fields.

