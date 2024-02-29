‘That’s My Guy’: Penn State’s Theo Johnson Appreciative Of Pat Freiermuth’s Guidance, Hopes To Play With Him Again

College programs are like one big family. Once you’re there, you’re part of a brotherhood.

That’s largely the case at Penn State.

For tight end Theo Johnson, who is in Indianapolis at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and on the cusp of reaching the NFL, being part of that brotherhood and being able to lean on past players that have gone through the same experience as him as been huge in his development.

That includes Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Speaking to reporters Thursday in Indianapolis, Johnson stated that he’s been talking with Freiermuth a lot recently. He says that the two are good friends and hopes they play together again one day.

“I was just talking with him recently. He wished me luck on the process, and one thing he’s always told me is that Penn State’s gonna prepare really well, not only for process, but for the next level,” Johnson said. “So he’s like, be you and trust your training.”

Penn State TE Theo Johnson said he’s talked to #Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth during the pre-draft process — Joe Clark (@jclark1233) February 29, 2024

Just four years ago, Freiermuth was in the same position as Johnson, preparing to go through the NFL Scouting Combine with the league’s eyes on him. Though Johnson isn’t as high-profile a tight end as Freiermuth was coming out, the weeklong Combine is a major test for the players, on and off the field.

Being able to talk to a close friend like Freiermuth and be prepared for what’s ahead during Combine week and then Pro Days is huge. That relationship started at Pen State when Johnson was a young kid entering the prestigious program.

“Pat’s my guy. He was someone that when I came in as a young kid, I kind of looked to him for guidance to see how to go about my business, ’cause at the time he was a bona fide draft pick,” Johnson said. “I have a great relationship with him. It’d be cool at some point down the road to be on the same team again, but at the end of the day, wherever I end up, I’m gonna do my very best.”

Just the start to the second half that @PennStateFBall was looking for. pic.twitter.com/xJek6HZV17 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023

Johnson spent the 2020 season with Freiermuth at Penn State, developing a relationship quickly with the former tam captain. Coming out of Canada, adjusting to a new country and new surroundings was undoubtedly difficult for Johnson, but he had a leader to look to in Freiermuth. That relationship has stuck all these years, too.

Now, after putting together a strong career for the Nittany Lions, playing in 44 games with 29 starts and hauling in 77 career receptions for 938 yards and the 12 touchdowns, Johnson is set to enter the NFL.

Though it seems unlikely he’ll land with the Steelers due to the position being rather deep currently in the Steel City, he’d still love to be able to play with Freiermuth again, somewhere down the line in their respective careers.