Steelers Select Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth In The Second-Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth with the 23rd pick of the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 55th pick overall in this year’s draft.

A two-time captain for the Nittany Lions, Freiermuth caught 92 passes for 1,185 and 16 touchdowns over the course of the last three seasons. For the 2020 season, however, Freiermuth caught just 23 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown. His season was cut short by a shoulder injury suffered against Ohio State.

Freiermuth measures in at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds. He’s a complete tight end who can cause excel both in the passing game and running game. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were at Freiermuth’s pro day, along with new tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts. Freiermuth got worked out by Roberts also at that pro day.

“You know that’s my guy,” Freiermuth said of Roberts. “We’ve met a couple of times. He’s a guy I’d really like to play for.”