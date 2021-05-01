Steelers Select Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth In The Second-Round Of The 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth with the 23rd pick of the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the 55th pick overall in this year’s draft.
A two-time captain for the Nittany Lions, Freiermuth caught 92 passes for 1,185 and 16 touchdowns over the course of the last three seasons. For the 2020 season, however, Freiermuth caught just 23 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown. His season was cut short by a shoulder injury suffered against Ohio State.
Freiermuth measures in at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds. He’s a complete tight end who can cause excel both in the passing game and running game. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were at Freiermuth’s pro day, along with new tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts. Freiermuth got worked out by Roberts also at that pro day.
“You know that’s my guy,” Freiermuth said of Roberts. “We’ve met a couple of times. He’s a guy I’d really like to play for.”
2021 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth
Contextualization Of TE Pat Freiermuth’s 2020 Pass Targets At Penn State (4 Games)
RD 2 | PICK 55 – Steelers: Pat Freiermuth TE, Penn State
Freiermuth earned the second highest overall draft score (79) of any tight end in this year's class (behind Kyle Pitts, 99) driven by a strong three-year career at @PennStateFball (83 production score).#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/P0TY82GJeK
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) May 1, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Bio-pages-2-3
Both played at Penn State.
Both drafted by the #Steelers.@francoharrishof was so pumped to announce @pat_fry5!
📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC; Draft-A-Thon on @NFL pic.twitter.com/L3SxExQmFd
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021